Hell In A Handbag Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 3

Chicago's geriatric "Fab Four" return in Hell in a Handbag Productions' THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes - Vol. 3! Join Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and their whacky friends and relatives for all new adventures. Written by Artistic Director David Cerda and ensemble member David Lipschutz*, and directed by Miles Brindley, the latest installment of Handbag's hit sitcom parody will play April 25 - August 31, 2019 at Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at www.handbagproductions.org or by calling or by calling (800) 838-3006. The press opening is Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 pm.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes - Vol. 3 will feature Ed Jones* as Rose, David Cerda* as Dorothy, Grant Drager* as Blanche and Ryan Oates as Sophia with Casey Coppess, Lori Lee*, Michael Rashid, Danne Taylor and Robert Williams as various silly characters.

Episode One: Caged Miami Heat - Find out what happens when the girls are arrested and thrown in jail for the murder of their long-lost cook, Coco (Casey Coppess).

Episode Two: Murder on the Sicilian Express - Sophia (Ryan Oates) has been murdered and all of the girls have a motive to kill her! Luckily Jessica Fletcher (Danne Taylor) of Cabot Cove is in town to help solve the capture the killer in this Golden Girls/Murder She Wrote crossover episode. Which one of the girls finally had enough of Sophia to kill her? Will Dorothy (David Cerda) live out her dream and be cast in the production of Mame playing at The Burt Reynolds Dinner Theater? This delightfully twisted crossover mystery includes singing and dancing - something for everyone.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes series began in 2017 and has been going strong ever since. Chicago loves Handbag's long-running parody of the classic TV sitcom with original scripts.

The production team includes Christopher Rhoton (scenic design), Gregory Graham (costume design), Danny Rockett (sound design), Keith Ryan* (wigs design), Pam Berman (props design), Noah Watkins (technical director) and Cal Walker (stage manager).

*Denotes Handbag ensemble member.

About the Artists

David Cerda (Playwright) is the Artistic Director and co-founder of Hell in a Handbag Productions. Cerda has written or collaborated on POSEIDON! An Upside Down Musical, Caged Dames, Sexy Baby, Lady X: The Musical, Christmas Dearest, Rudolph the Red-Hosed Reindeer, SCARRIE-The Musical, The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes (Volumes 1 & 2), The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes: The Holiday Edition, The Halloween Edition, and many others. He has also worked as a songwriter with Amazon Studios and as an actor around Chicago. In 2016, Cerda was in inducted into the Chicago GLBT Hall of Fame and in 2017 he received a Lifetime Achievement Jeff Award for his contributions to the Chicago theater community and philanthropic efforts.

David Lipschutz (Playwright) is a proud Handbag company member. Although this is his writing debut for a production of The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, he previously directed The Holiday Edition and played half a dozen characters throughout the original run. Other recent Handbag credits: Poseidon! An Upside-Down Musical (Reverend Scott), The Artificial Jungle (Zachary Slade) and The Rip Nelson Holiday Spectacular (Doug Henning). He is also a company member of BPBCo.

Miles Brindley (Director) is a director, actor and stage manager originally from South Dakota. Since graduating from the University of South Dakota with a BFA in Acting, Miles has worked as a stage manager for Long Beach Opera, a company actor for The Black Hills Playhouse, a music theatre director for the International Music Camp, a drama instructor for both Campbell County High School and Freeman Academy, as well as various rolls with several community theaters. Miles' most recent directing projects include Steel Magnolias, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Beauty and the Beast Jr. and The Music Man.

PHOTO CREDIT: left to right) Ryan Oates, Grant Drager, Ed Jones and David Cerda and in a publicity image for Hell in a Handbag Productions' parody THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 3. Photo by Rick Aguilar Studios.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You