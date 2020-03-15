Hedwig Dances' LIGHTPLAY at the Ruth Page Center for the Performing Arts Cancels Weekend Performance

Hedwig Dances has released the following statement regarding Lightplay:

We regret to inform you that after learning of the (pending) Federal State of Emergency declaration (to be made) (made by) President Trump our combined leadership made the difficult decision to cancel this weekend's performances of LIGHTPLAY at the Ruth Page Center for the Performing Arts. We hope to reschedule performances in the future, at a time when this current uncertainty as to the spread of COVID 19 has been put to rest by the CDC and other responsible oversight agencies.

We offer the following options to those who have purchased tickets for this weekend's performance. You may email Julie Volkmann to advise of your decision by replying to Contact@HedwigDances.com

1) You may consider your ticket purchase for this weekend's performance a donation to Hedwig Dances. Our costs in preparing to present these dances have been considerable. Your donation would help us recoup at least some of these costs while we ride out this current wave of uncertainty, which will especially hurt all arts organizations.

2) You may receive a credit for the same number of tickets to be applied toward the next Hedwig Dances performance

3) You may request a refund. These refunds will be sent by our online ticketing systems and may take up to 60 days for that refund to reach you

We apologize for incurring any disappointments or inconvenience for you. We hope you'll understand that these are unique times with rare circumstances that we all are learning how to cope with.

We wish you the best of health going forward and thank you for your ongoing support of Hedwig Dances.





