Harris Theater Remembers President And CEO Patricia Barretto

The Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater announced today that Patricia Barretto, its President and CEO since 2017, has died following a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was 45.

For three seasons, Patricia Barretto led the artistic and organizational vision of the Harris Theater, working with the Board of Trustees and an all-women leadership team to serve the Theater's mission of connecting diverse audiences with artists from across the city of Chicago and around the world. The Theater, located in Millennium Park, is home to more than 20 Chicago not-for-profit arts and culture organizations, and a presenter of national and International Artists and ensembles.

To ensure continuity at this pivotal moment in the Theater's history, the Board of Trustees has named Lori Dimun as acting President and CEO. Dimun has been with the Theater since 2011 and its Chief Operating Officer and General Manager since 2017, overseeing operations of the Theater including audience services, technical production, advancement of Harris Theater Presents artistic programming, and the physical space.

On behalf of the Board of Trustees, Chairman David Snyder said, "Patricia led the Harris through three incredibly successful seasons as President and CEO, and laid the artistic, financial, and operational foundation for 2020-21 and beyond. The Board of Trustees is deeply grateful for the legacy she has left us."

Barretto is survived by her husband, son, parents, brother and his family, and many more loving family members, friends, and colleagues.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You