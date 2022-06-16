Harris Theater Announces SOMOS SUMMER Rooftop Event

The Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater for Music and Dance announces its 2022-23 season opening event, Somos Summer Set, co-curated and presented in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA). This outdoor, all-ages event on August 26 at 6 p.m. will celebrate the richness of Chicago's Mexican-American arts scene and highlight voices of the next generation.

Co-headlining the event are Jesus Ramos, the versatile vocalist and Chicago native, and Sarah La Morena, the young Afro-Mexican singer who "embodies regional music that defies expectations" (Remezcla). Sarah La Morena will be accompanied by Chicago's first all-women mariachi, Mariachi Sirenas. Reflecting the depth and diversity of talent in Chicago's Mexican-American music scene, the lineup also features Jose Alfredo's contemporary take on traditional Mexican music, the "tender voice"(Quip) of singer-songwriter Rosalba Valdez, and DJ CEDEÑO spinning throughout the evening.

"The National Museum of Mexican Art is very excited with this excellent partnership with the Harris Theater," said Carlos Tortolero, President and Founder of NMMA, "Together we will create a synergy showcasing the beauty and richness of Mexican culture."

"Kicking off a new season on the HT Rooftop has become one of our favorite traditions at the Harris," said Lori Dimun, Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols President and CEO of the Harris Theater, "Each year, we've embraced this setting as an opportunity to highlight new voices, celebrate Chicago's creative community, and invite audiences to experience the Harris in a new way. This collaboration with NMMA, one of our founding Resident Companies, perfectly embodies that spirit."

HT Rooftop events are an extension of the popular Mix at Six series, which offers innovative and inclusive programming on the Theater's main stage. Much like Mix at Six performances, Somos Summer is open to all ages at an accessible ticket price, with general admission seating, food and drink specials, and opportunities to connect with artists and fellow audience members.

Subscriptions for the 2022-23 Mix at Six series are available now for just $50 for all five performances with highlights including Ambi Subramaniam, Nate Smith + KINFOLK, and The Kingdom Choir.