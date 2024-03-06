HOT CLOWN SEX Returns To The Newport Theater This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago's hottest clowns return with Hot Clown Sex. Featuring beloved gags, goops, and bits, these clowns will showcase their greatest hits from years past, revamped with sensual live music, explosive physical comedy, and puppetry.

Every Friday at 9:30pm from April 12th- May 10th. Buy tickets here!

About the Company:

In 2019, the Hot Clown Company was formed to create a truly unique variety show in Chicago. Combining sketch comedy and the art of clowning, Hot Clown Sex immediately captivated audiences. They sold out every performance of Hot Clown Sex: The Second Coming, was voted the 2021's Second Best Theater Production and 2023's Second Best Established Theater Company in Chicago (The Chicago Reader), and performed to sold-out audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, and the International Clown Festival in Zagreb, Croatia.

Hot Clown Company has since expanded to teaching classes, hosting variety shows and open mics, writing monthly clown community newsletters, producing the United States-only clown film festival, and performing internationally while cultivating a thriving clown scene in Chicago.

Hot Clown Company consists of ensemble members Tyler Garamella, Sam Hammer, Josh Levine, Journey Maranto, Meaghan Morris, Evan Richter, Peyton Storz, and Sadie Walton.