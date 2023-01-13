HOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This Winter

Hot Clown Sex, a cabaret created entirely by clowns, explores the awkward and messy parts of sex and love.

Featuring an ensemble of seven clowns, Hot Clown Sex is a genre-bending cabaret that takes the audience on a wild ride of hilarity, pleasure, and self-love. Come spread your cheeks (into a smile!) as these loveable fools stumble their way through playfully provocative gags, dancing sperm, and explosive climaxes.

Hot Clown Sex features show-stopping musical numbers, panty-dropping mime, and oh-so-kinky physical comedy to explore the intricacies of romance, sex, and relationships.

In 2019, the Hot Clown Company was formed to create a truly unique variety show in Chicago. Combining sketch comedy and the art of clowning, Hot Clown Sex immediately captivated audiences. They sold out every performance of Hot Clown Sex 2: The Second Coming, was voted the 2021's Second Best Theater Production in Chicago (The Chicago Reader), and recently performed to sold-out audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Performance Details:



Venue: Newport Theater

Dates: January 26 and 27; February 24 and 25; March 24 and 25

Time: Thursdays at 8:30pm; Fridays at 9:30pm

Ticket prices: Pay What You Want

Venue box office: (773) 270-3440 / https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218920®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newporttheater.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Ages 18+