Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This Winter

Hot Clown Sex, a cabaret created entirely by clowns, explores the awkward and messy parts of sex and love.

Jan. 13, 2023  

HOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This Winter

Hot Clown Sex, a cabaret created entirely by clowns, explores the awkward and messy parts of sex and love.

Featuring an ensemble of seven clowns, Hot Clown Sex is a genre-bending cabaret that takes the audience on a wild ride of hilarity, pleasure, and self-love. Come spread your cheeks (into a smile!) as these loveable fools stumble their way through playfully provocative gags, dancing sperm, and explosive climaxes.

Hot Clown Sex features show-stopping musical numbers, panty-dropping mime, and oh-so-kinky physical comedy to explore the intricacies of romance, sex, and relationships.

In 2019, the Hot Clown Company was formed to create a truly unique variety show in Chicago. Combining sketch comedy and the art of clowning, Hot Clown Sex immediately captivated audiences. They sold out every performance of Hot Clown Sex 2: The Second Coming, was voted the 2021's Second Best Theater Production in Chicago (The Chicago Reader), and recently performed to sold-out audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Performance Details:


Venue: Newport Theater
Dates: January 26 and 27; February 24 and 25; March 24 and 25
Time: Thursdays at 8:30pm; Fridays at 9:30pm
Ticket prices: Pay What You Want
Venue box office: (773) 270-3440 / https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218920®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newporttheater.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Ages 18+




EXPO CHICAGO Announces Exhibitors For Tenth Anniversary Edition, April 13-16 Photo
EXPO CHICAGO Announces Exhibitors For Tenth Anniversary Edition, April 13-16
EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary & modern art, today announced the list of exhibitors for the tenth anniversary edition, April 13-16, 2023 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). Following the successful in-person return in 2022, EXPO CHICAGO's 10th anniversary edition will welcome more than 170 leading galleries representing 36 countries and 90 cities from around the world.
Tickets Go On Sale This Tuesday For Porchlights CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POP Photo
Tickets Go On Sale This Tuesday For Porchlight's CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POP
Porchlight Music Theatre have announced tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17 for Chicago Sings Broadway Pop, its annual fundraising concert, Monday, March 27, at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St, directed by Porchlight's Artistic Director Michael Weber+.
World Premiere Adaptation of CHLORINE SKY to be Presented at Steppenwolf Theatre Company i Photo
World Premiere Adaptation of CHLORINE SKY to be Presented at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in February
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne, based on her book, and directed by Ericka Ratcliff.
Cast Announced for World Premiere of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre Company Photo
Cast Announced for World Premiere of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre Company
Lookingglass Theatre Company has announced the cast for the World Premiere of Villette by Sara Gmitter, adapted from the Charlotte Brontë novel.

More Hot Stories For You


The Den Adds Second Performance of UPDATING Live Dating & Comedy ShowThe Den Adds Second Performance of UPDATING Live Dating & Comedy Show
January 13, 2023

Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has added a second performance of the hilarious dating reality show UpDating on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces Playwrights for 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play FestivalEclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces Playwrights for 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival
January 13, 2023

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre has announced the playwrights chosen for their 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival, Patchwork 2: Eclectic Booglaoo.
HOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This WinterHOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This Winter
January 13, 2023

Featuring an ensemble of seven clowns, Hot Clown Sex is a genre-bending cabaret that takes the audience on a wild ride of hilarity, pleasure, and self-love. Hot Clown Sex is coming to Newport Theater January 26 and 27; February 24 and 25; March 24 and 25.
EXPO CHICAGO Announces Exhibitors For Tenth Anniversary Edition, April 13-16EXPO CHICAGO Announces Exhibitors For Tenth Anniversary Edition, April 13-16
January 12, 2023

EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary & modern art, today announced the list of exhibitors for the tenth anniversary edition, April 13-16, 2023 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). Following the successful in-person return in 2022, EXPO CHICAGO's 10th anniversary edition will welcome more than 170 leading galleries representing 36 countries and 90 cities from around the world.
Tickets Go On Sale This Tuesday For Porchlight's CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POPTickets Go On Sale This Tuesday For Porchlight's CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POP
January 12, 2023

Porchlight Music Theatre have announced tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17 for Chicago Sings Broadway Pop, its annual fundraising concert, Monday, March 27, at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St, directed by Porchlight's Artistic Director Michael Weber+.
share