HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER to be Presented at Sandbox Theatre Collective

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Sandbox Theatre Collective will present their upcoming production of Happy Birthday Mars Rover by Preston Choi, which will serve as the first project of their 2026 season. Performances will take place upstairs at Mrs. Murphy and Sons Irish Bistro on select dates this summer, from June 19th - July 5th.

Sandbox will be holding auditions for Happy Birthday Mars Rover by self tape submissions through March 18th at 11:59pm. Callbacks will be held on March 28th and 29th by invitation.

"The Mars Rover sings Happy Birthday to itself as it searches for life on Mars as humans back on Earth search to understand what life is. A medley of snapshots, from cave people naming abstract concepts, bubbles that scream when popped, housewives battling existential dread, cows trying to get to heaven, and the last human on Earth collecting jars of hair. Happy Birthday Mars Rover is a darkly comedic and whimsically morbid attempt to understand the human condition and life itself."