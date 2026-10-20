HANDEL'S MESSIAH to be Presented by Third Coast Symphony
Conductor Victor Muenzer leads soloists Gabrielle Haigh, Anna Therese George, Gabriel Muenzer, and Chiemerie Obianom with the Roosevelt University/CCPA Chorus.
This December, the Third Coast Symphony will present two performances of Handel's Messiah at two Chicago landmark venues.
'We're thrilled to present Handel's Messiah, a cherished holiday tradition, at these two beautiful historic venues in Chicago,' said Music Director Victor Muenzer. 'It's an honor to be part of the Studebaker Theater's popular Second Fridays open studios event and performing at the South Shore Cultural Center is a special treat for the orchestra.'
December 2026 Schedule
Handel's Messiah
Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.
South Shore Cultural Center
7059 S. South Shore Dr., Chicago, IL
General Admission tickets: Adults $25; Children/Students $10 (plus fees)
Friday, December 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building
410 South Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL
Part of the Studebaker's Second Fridays open studios event
General Admission tickets: Adults $45; Children/Students $18 (includes fees)
Third Coast Symphony
Victor Muenzer, conductor
Gabrielle Haigh, soprano
Anna Therese George, mezzo-soprano
Gabriel Muenzer, tenor
Chiemerie Obianom, bass
Roosevelt University/CCPA Chorus, Charles Taylor, director
Messiah tickets range from $10-$45. For details and tickets, visit thirdcoastsymphony.org.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
|
Topdog/Underdog
Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater (9/17-11/01)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)
|
Midday Matinee: Tune In: TV Theme Songs
ECC Arts Center (3/24-3/24)
|
Boy My Greatness
Chicago Dramatists (11/13-11/23)