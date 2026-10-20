HANDEL'S MESSIAH to be Presented by Third Coast Symphony

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This December, the Third Coast Symphony will present two performances of Handel's Messiah at two Chicago landmark venues.

'We're thrilled to present Handel's Messiah, a cherished holiday tradition, at these two beautiful historic venues in Chicago,' said Music Director Victor Muenzer. 'It's an honor to be part of the Studebaker Theater's popular Second Fridays open studios event and performing at the South Shore Cultural Center is a special treat for the orchestra.'

December 2026 Schedule

Handel's Messiah

Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

South Shore Cultural Center

7059 S. South Shore Dr., Chicago, IL

General Admission tickets: Adults $25; Children/Students $10 (plus fees)

Friday, December 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building

410 South Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL

Part of the Studebaker's Second Fridays open studios event

General Admission tickets: Adults $45; Children/Students $18 (includes fees)

Third Coast Symphony

Victor Muenzer, conductor

Gabrielle Haigh, soprano

Anna Therese George, mezzo-soprano

Gabriel Muenzer, tenor

Chiemerie Obianom, bass

Roosevelt University/CCPA Chorus, Charles Taylor, director

Messiah tickets range from $10-$45. For details and tickets, visit thirdcoastsymphony.org.

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