HAMILTON Chicago Company Will Register Voters Today

Hamilton Chicago company will join Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough to help register voters on National Voter Registration Day.

Clerk Yarbrough will kick off the event by thanking the Hamilton Cast for their participation and civic engagement.

National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right - the right to vote.

More than two million Americans have registered to vote on this non-partisan "holiday" since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day in 2012.

HAMILTON is currently playing at CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe) through January 5, 2020. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography. HAMILTON, winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the nation's first Treasury Secretary. HAMILTON's score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, told by America now.





