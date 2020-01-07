Griffin Theatre Will Bring Popular Children's Book FRINDLE to Life Onstage at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Griffin Theatre brings popular children's book Frindle to life onstage at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre February 11-21, 2020.

Nicholas Allen decides to invent a new word: from now on, a pen will be known as a "Frindle"! Before long, to the dismay of his Language Arts teacher Mrs. Granger, Nick's word begins to spread. This quirky, imaginative story about creative thought and the power PRof words is based on the award winning bestselling novel by Andrew Clements. Recommended for grades 3-6.

Frindle runs February 11 through February 21, 2020. Specific dates and time are listed below. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for students, and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

More about Stories in Action!

Frindle is part of Metropolis' Stories in Action! series - educational productions designed to feed the minds and imaginations of young audiences and bring families together through the performing arts. Watch for other upcoming Stories in Action! productions including Alice in Wonderland (March 11-20), Whose Horizontal Line is it Anyway? (April 21-24, 2020), The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet (April 30 - May 2, 2020), and Rapunzel (July 13-18, 2020).

By booking a group through our Group Sales department, you'll save over 15% on tickets, we'll waive the ticket handling fee, and you'll receive half price tickets for group chaperones. To discuss the needs of your group, contact Group Sales at 847.577.5982 x228 or e-mail groups@metropolisarts.com.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and list of upcoming performances, go to MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 9:45 am

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 9:45 am

Thursday, February 13, 2020 9:45 am

Friday, February 14, 2020 9:45 am

Friday, February 14, 2020 11:30 am

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 9:45 am

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 9:45 am

Thursday, February 20, 2020 9:45 am

Friday, February 21, 2020 9:45 am

Friday, February 21, 2020 11:30 am





