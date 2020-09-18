Goodman Theatre and Manual Cinema to Stream Productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Manual's production will run December 3-20.

Manual Cinema will create a new online production of A Christmas Carol, to stream online in December, The Chicago Tribune reports. The production will run December 3-20.

This new production of the holiday classic will feature puppets, an original score, and will be performed live every night on Marquee.tv.

In addition, The Goodman Theatre confirmed that it will not be presenting its annual production of A Christmas Carol for the first time in 43 years. Instead, the production will be presented in an "alternate form" that can be watched from home.

Read more on The Chicago Tribune.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You