Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Goodman Theatre and Manual Cinema to Stream Productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Online

Article Pixel

Manual's production will run December 3-20.

Sep. 18, 2020  
Goodman Theatre and Manual Cinema to Stream Productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Online

Manual Cinema will create a new online production of A Christmas Carol, to stream online in December, The Chicago Tribune reports. The production will run December 3-20.

This new production of the holiday classic will feature puppets, an original score, and will be performed live every night on Marquee.tv.

In addition, The Goodman Theatre confirmed that it will not be presenting its annual production of A Christmas Carol for the first time in 43 years. Instead, the production will be presented in an "alternate form" that can be watched from home.

Read more on The Chicago Tribune.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Carolina Civic Center to Host Gospel Duo The Spencers
  • WATCH: Karen Olivo Sings 'It Won't Be Long Now' from IN THE HEIGHTS - Concert Now Available On Demand!
  • VIDEO: Watch NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 8
  • 9 Judy Kuhn Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!