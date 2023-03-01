Glass Apple Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For WHEN ALL OF THIS OVER

Chicago based storefront theatre Glass Apple Theatre, Ltd. is announcing actors and designers for their upcoming production of "When All Of This Is Over", a world premiere play written by Joel Z. Cornfield and Mark Smith, in performance on the Schwartz Stage at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, Chicago, IL, 60660 from March 31 - May 7, 2023.

In the play, Miles and Gemma are Chicago neighbors and their friendship/relationship blossoms while hanging out on their separate back decks. Miles' best friend Eli and Gemma's sister Gloria complicate the budding romance, while a tragedy down the hall adds a dose of hard-edged reality to the proceedings.

The cast includes EVIN McQUISTION as Miles Frank, KATIE O'NEILL as Gemma Correlli, MADELINE LOGAN as Gemma's sister Gloria, SAM MARTIN as Miles' best friend Eli, MAURA FAWLEY as Lizzie Snyder, ELIZABETH RUDE as Gemma's mother, and ELLEN SHAW as Miles' mother.

Scenic Design is by TRENTON JONES (TrentonJonesDesign.com), Costume Design by TINA HAGLUND SPITZA, Sound and Projections Design by DJ DOUGLASS, and Lighting Design by SAMUEL STEPHEN (designsbysamuelstephen.com). The production is stage managed by ALLY WETZ.

Tickets are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227938®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1151925?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling (773) 338-2177.

For more information about Glass Apple Theatre visit www.glassappletheatre.com.