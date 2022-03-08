Gift Theatre Announces 2022 Season - THE LOCUSTS and MUD CITY

Gift Theatre has announced its 2022 season, which includes The Locusts and Mud City. The season kicks off on October 20.

Learn more about the shows below!

WRITTEN BY Jennifer Rumberger

DIRECTED BY ensemble member John Gawlik

PREVIEWS: OCTOBER 20 - OCTOBER 22

OPENING: OCTOBER 23

CLOSING: NOVEMBER 19

When a serial killer frightens Ella's small hometown of Vero Beach, Florida, she's called down from FBI headquarters in Washington D.C. to come help. At home, she's confronted by the life she left behind: her struggling family and the dark events of her childhood. A play that explores how lost souls manage their fear, and their desperate search for a way to survive in a world that threatens their existence.

Performing at Theater Wit-1229 w. Belmont, Chicago, IL 60657

Tickets available at theaterwit.org or by calling 773-975-8150

WRITTEN BY Artistic Director Michael Patrick Thornton

OPENING: JUNE 01

CLOSING:

MUD CITY is a ten episode radio drama and the largest collaboration in Gift history. The year is 1940, and Lacey McGill-once Mud City's most fearsome journalist, now a hard-drinking, down-on-her-luck private eye-finally gets a crack in the case surrounding the disappearance of her daughter four years ago. In a crooked city of mob bosses, business tycoons, and secret clubs, Lacey McGill and her best friend Narrator go against them all to answer a call to an adventure that changes everything.

Available for download soon!