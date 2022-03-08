Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gift Theatre Announces 2022 Season - THE LOCUSTS and MUD CITY

pixeltracker

The season kicks off on October 20.

Mar. 8, 2022  
Gift Theatre Announces 2022 Season - THE LOCUSTS and MUD CITY

Gift Theatre has announced its 2022 season, which includes The Locusts and Mud City. The season kicks off on October 20.

Learn more about the shows below!

THE LOCUSTS

WRITTEN BY Jennifer Rumberger
DIRECTED BY ensemble member John Gawlik

PREVIEWS: OCTOBER 20 - OCTOBER 22
OPENING: OCTOBER 23
CLOSING: NOVEMBER 19

When a serial killer frightens Ella's small hometown of Vero Beach, Florida, she's called down from FBI headquarters in Washington D.C. to come help. At home, she's confronted by the life she left behind: her struggling family and the dark events of her childhood. A play that explores how lost souls manage their fear, and their desperate search for a way to survive in a world that threatens their existence.

Performing at Theater Wit-1229 w. Belmont, Chicago, IL 60657
Tickets available at theaterwit.org or by calling 773-975-8150

MUD CITY

WRITTEN BY Artistic Director Michael Patrick Thornton

OPENING: JUNE 01
CLOSING:

MUD CITY is a ten episode radio drama and the largest collaboration in Gift history. The year is 1940, and Lacey McGill-once Mud City's most fearsome journalist, now a hard-drinking, down-on-her-luck private eye-finally gets a crack in the case surrounding the disappearance of her daughter four years ago. In a crooked city of mob bosses, business tycoons, and secret clubs, Lacey McGill and her best friend Narrator go against them all to answer a call to an adventure that changes everything.
Available for download soon!



Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Donna Lynne Champlin Photo
Donna Lynne Champlin

More Hot Stories For You

  • freeFall Theatre Presents LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL
  • The Off Central Players Team With Roxanne Fay To Present BBREADCRUMBS
  • SIX, HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Set For 2022-23 Season at the Straz Center
  • Straz Center to No Longer Require Audience to Wear Masks