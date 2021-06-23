Georgeta Rae Presents Reading of WHERE HAVE THE VOICES GONE?

Playwright Georgeta Rae hits the Chicago scene for the first time with a reading of her new piece, "Where Have The Voices Gone?"

The show is currently set to livestream August 14th, 2021, however, should venues start offering more space, this will move to an in-person presentation with plenty of notice to ticket holders.

After a year of heightened anger, protests, and division, it's time to come together for a little history class. Through the lens of a BIPOC educator in a high school setting, the play commemorates the stolen languages, lost lives, and unbelievable triumphs of the BIPOC and female communities with an examination of the bias's of all races, classes, and genders that have created the horrific tension we face today.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/161016955047. Early bird discount available for a limited time only.