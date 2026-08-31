GUYS AND DOLLS to Open at Devonshire Playhouse in Skokie

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The Devonshire Playhouse in Skokie, IL. has announced its full cast for its upcoming production of GUYS AND DOLLS. With a 37-member cast and a creative team, the full-scale musical comedy runs for four performances only, October 17th through 25th at the Devonshire Cultural Center.

Leading the company are Raegan Kotz and Jeff Rausa as the showgirl dreaming of the straight-and-narrow and the crap game manager who is anything but, Miss Adelaide and Nathan Detroit, a pair of seasoned performers whose combined credits span community and professional stages across the globe. They are joined by Danny Peterson and Bethany Brautigam as the high-rolling gambler and puritanical missionary, Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown, rounding out a dynamic quartet at the heart of the production.

Directed by Eileen Hand, the cast also features Maureen Anderson, Lauren Anderson, Diego Rios Brady, Josh Carter, Jim Duesenberg, Judy Duesenberg, Will Fisher, Callie Folke, Nikki Frey, Sam Garrison, Henry Gessner, Becca Goldberg, Maggie Goodman, Galen Hughes, Ray Hutchison, Sarah Irvin, Lillian Johnston, Katie McGannon, Paisley Meegan, Abby Mehr, Georgia Miller, Aaron Paul, Phil Prale, J. Rausa, Lisa Rausa, Olivia Rausa, Eric Russell, Anita Silvert, Michael Starkman, Ben Stumpe, Justin Vitanza, Henry Virkler, and Amanda Wilander.

The production team also includes music direction by Doug Komandt and choreography by Kate Schultz and is produced by Becca Goldberg.

GUYS AND DOLLS features some of Frank Loesser's most memorable tunes, including the hilarious 'Adelaide's Lament', the romantic 'I've Never Been In Love Before', the exuberant 'If I Were A Bell', and the classic 'Luck Be A Lady'.

Event Details

Performances are Saturday, October 17th and Saturday, October 24th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 18th and Sunday, October 25th at 3 p.m. at the Devonshire Cultural Center in Skokie.

Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/23cac2ct or by calling 847-674-1500.

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