GUAC Comes to the Greenhouse Theater Center in August

The performance is set for Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:30PM.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

GUAC, Written by Manuel Oliver and James Clements and Directed by Michael Cotey comes to The Greenhouse Theater Center next month. The performance is set for Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:30PM.

What do you do when you lose a son? Take it from Manuel Oliver, the father of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, you have to do what you do best. Fearless, funny, and pulling zero punches, GUAC is a one-man tour-de-force about a father turned activist, his undying love for his son, and the story of an immigrant family in search of the American Dream only instead to be confronted by a uniquely American Nightmare.


This one night only engagement of GUAC is performed as part of GUAC'S MAGICAL TOUR AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE 2023, a 23-city activism tour Manuel and Patricia Oliver are embarking on through their nonprofit, Change the Ref, in celebration of what would be their son Joaquin's 23rd birthday. Learn more about the tour. 

Tickets (incl. fees) are $23 - the age Joaquin would be were he alive today. 




