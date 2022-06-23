GREASE: School Version Announced At Metropolis

Area high school students join Metropolis School of the Performing Arts (SOPA) to perform the hit musical Grease: School Version August 6-9, 2022, in the Metropolis Theatre.

Newcomer Sandy and greaser Danny fall for each other during a carefree summer. When the school year begins, Danny is torn between his feelings for Sandy and his laid back image with the T-Birds. Meanwhile, timid Sandy struggles to find her place within the trend setting Pink Ladies. Will they be able to rekindle their romance, or will the peer pressure get the better of them? This popular show turned hit movie will be brought to the Metropolis stage by Metropolis School of the Performing Arts high school students this summer!

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Performances of Grease: School Version are August 6, 2022 at 2pm, and August 7-9, 2022 at 7pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

Grease: School Version has a Book, Music and Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Directed by Jenilee Houghton, Music Directed by Nathan W. Brown, Choreographed by Bryan J. Wlas; Designers are David Geinosky (Scenic and Properties Designer), Rachel S. Parent (Costume Designer), and Michael Wagner (Lighting Designer). Metropolis Education Director is Lauren Boult; Metropolis Education Camp & Production Manager is Nick Brandt.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Due to Arlington Alfresco, there is modified street access and parking on West Campbell Street. Please allow extra time for arrival before your show. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.