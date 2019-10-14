Full Schedule Announced for Dance Chicago 2019

Emergence Dance Theatre presents the 25th anniversary of Dance Chicago, an annual celebration of dance curated by Artistic Director John Schmitz, November 2 -17 and the return of Dances from the Heart, Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave. Dance Chicago offers over 250 performing groups and over 2,500 individual artists spanning a wide variety of genres. The dance festival has remained an annual event that has been a part of the fabric of Chicago's dance scene since its founding in 1994. New to Dance Chicago is Stories of Dance featuring short works to full length performances by independent adult dance artists November 11 - 17 in the Athenaeum Theatre's Studio 2. Tickets are $18-$31 and on sale now at AthenaeumTheatre.org or by calling 773.935.6875. Artists should apply to perform at dancechicago.com

The full schedule for DANCE CHICAGO - 25 Years is as follows:

Dance Slam

Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage

The award-winning interactive competition features dance groups performing against one another with the audience deciding their favorite. Each performance is five minutes or less and the crowd is encouraged to root, shout and vote for their favorites. Audience members will be invited to vote online (new this year) and the night's winning performance will be invited to perform on Future Stars and other shows in 2019-20.

Future Stars

Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage

Future Stars showcases dancers and choreographers new to the Chicago dance scene. The event highlights some of the best new talent yet to emerge, giving the artists an opportunity to have their work performed in Chicago's premiere festival and on one of the most beautiful stages in Chicago. The audience has a chance to witness history in the making.

Stories of Dance - NEW

Monday, Nov. 11 - Sunday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in Studio 2

This program will feature established Chicago dance artists who are creating new works. From showcases to full-length performances, from cutting edge to traditional expositions in all dance forms.

Dance Chicago 25th Anniversary Party

Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage

This special program will feature legacy Dance Chicago Stars from the past 25 years and the best new talent in Chicago dance scene.

Dances from the Heart - Valentine's Weekend Performance

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

Dances from the Heart showcases the most romantic works from Dance Chicago performers featuring an amazing array of styles such as aerial, tap, urban fusion, jazz, contemporary, Irish, Mexican folkloric, hip-hop and more. The night is a beautiful way to celebrate Valentine's Weekend with Chicago dance. Audience members will also receive complimentary treats courtesy of Eli's.

Founded by John Schmitz and the late Fred Solari, Dance Chicago burst onto the scene in 1995. Garnering vast support from the Chicago dance community, audience and funders, Dance Chicago has invested time, energy and creativity in building the Chicago Dance Community experienced today. The festival has created over 600 shows and showcased 15,000 acts with 150,000 artists to audiences of 250,000.

John Schmitz is the co-founder of Dance Chicago and its Artistic Producer. He has been producing inventive dance events for 35 years, promoting alliances and collaborations between artists and dance organizations both nationally and internationally. Schmitz was one of 1995 Chicago Tribune's "Chicagoans of the Year," a 1998 Ruth Page Award recipient for "Outstanding Contribution to the Dance Community" and the 2006 winner of Columbia College Arts "Entrepreneurship of the Year Award." His programming focus is in the belief that dance can drive emotional transformation. Being non-verbal, its dramatic power is well suited to such a task. The goal is: feel better about life when you leave the theatre than you did before you entered the theatre. He currently serves as President of the Board of Athenaeum Theatre Productions.

