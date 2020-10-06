Final Three Performances Of FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT! Appear This Week In Chicago Parks

Goodman Theatre's collaboration with the Chicago Park District appears at three parks this week, concluding its run on Thursday, October 8.

Tonight-on what would have been civil and voting rights leader Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer's 103rd birthday (October 6, 1917 - March 14, 1977)-begins the final three performances and last chance to catch the popular outdoor engagement of Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! by Cheryl L. West, directed by Henry Godinez.

Goodman Theatre's collaboration with the Chicago Park District appears at three parks this week, concluding its run on Thursday, October 8 in an "encore performance" at George Washington Park.

For additional information, including safety precautions and more, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/SpeakOnit.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

October 6 at 6pm: Willye B. White Park (Rogers Park) 1610 Howard

October 7 at 6pm: Indian Boundary Park (West Ridge) 2500 W. Lunt

October 8 at 6pm: DuSable Museum of African American History, George Washington Park (Washington/Woodlawn) 740 E. 56th Place

Civil rights anthems, powerful spirituals and more take center stage in Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! by Cheryl L. West. Inspired by the life of the eponymous civil and voting rights activist, this passionate, immersive call-to-action and electrifying rally cry defines what it means to be a true revolutionary. This FREE three-week, socially-distanced outdoor engagement in collaboration with the Chicago Park District is directed by Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez. Chicago favorite E. Faye Butler appears in the title role, together with musician Felton Offard. Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! is adapted from Fannie-West's Goodman co-commission (with Seattle Repertory Theater) that was developed in the 2019 New Stages Festival and will appear as part of the Goodman's upcoming 2021 Season (dates TBA).

