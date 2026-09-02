Fiestas Patrias to Return to Aurora's RiverEdge Park With BANDA CARNAVAL

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

RiverEdge Park, in partnership with the City of Aurora’s Hispanic Heritage Advisory Board and the City of Aurora, has announced the 13th annual Fiestas Patrias Festival, Saturday and Sunday, September 12 and 13 at the newly expanded RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, in downtown Aurora.

Bring your friends, blankets, bag chairs, and dancing boots, and get ready for two exciting nights at the park in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. Not only does Fiestas Patrias bring live music, mariachi, local food vendors, and internationally acclaimed bands like Banda Carnaval and La Maquinaria Norteña, the two-day event raises thousands of dollars in scholarship funds annually for Hispanic, college-bound Aurora residents.

Gates open Saturday, September 12 at 3:30 p.m. Opening acts include Aurora’s own Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl at 4 p.m., Los Creyentes del Poder at 5 p.m., Grupo Furioso at 6:30 p.m., an onstage ceremony recognizing scholarship recipients at 7:45 p.m., and headliner Banda Carnaval at 8:30 p.m.

Gates open at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 13. The festival kicks off with Los Aces Del Norte at 3:30 p.m., Parade of Nations at 4:30 p.m., Grupo Mandingo at 5:15 p.m., La Fiera de Ojinaga at 6:45 p.m., El Grito at 8 p.m. and La Maquinaria Norteña at 8:45 p.m.

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming