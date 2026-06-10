Cheap Trick to Perform at RiverEdge Park in Downtown Aurora

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Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick, the iconic rock band from Rockford, Illinois, are coming to downtown Aurora's RiverEdge Park with their classic hits like “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” “The Flame,” “Surrender” and more. The opening act is James Hatem.

“Surrender” to Cheap Trick's beloved pop rock licks at RiverEdge Park on Thursday, June 25. Gates open at 6 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50. For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, stop by RiverEdge's satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m.to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park. Ticket prices are for in-person purchase. Additional fees apply for phone and online orders. All tickets are general admission.

Cheap Trick remain an indisputable, indispensable rock 'n' roll institution, beloved everywhere for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential union of mischievous wit and maximum melodies, powerhouse pop hooks and razor-sharp riffs. Established almost half a century ago by Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Bun E. Carlos (drums), the Rockford, IL-based band has become part of the very fiber of American music, with more than 40 international Gold and Platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, and featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks.

Five decades on, Cheap Trick remains the same at its core as ever – four great guys, three great chords, and an unparalleled canon of tunes that will last an eternity, from “He's A Whore,” “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me” and the worldwide #1 hit single, “The Flame.” Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, Cheap Trick maintains an almost constant touring schedule, having performed live more than 6,000 times since their formation, selling more than 20 million albums and building a dedicated cult following. Learn more at CheapTrick.com

Audiences are encouraged to bring bag chairs for seating on designated cement areas. Bag chairs and blankets are welcome on grass. Standing room only in front of the stage. Visit the Park's Plan Your Visit page for more information, directions, parking options and outside food policies. For weather updates, call the RiverEdge Park Weather Line, (630) 723-2480, or follow @RiverEdgeAurora on Facebook and Instagram.

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