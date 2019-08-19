Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park Offers Guests Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Iconic Art Institute

Just in time for the debut of the highly-anticipated Andy Warhol "A to B and Back Again" exhibit, Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park, 200 North Columbus Drive, has introduced a range of immersive guestroom packages offering visitors an inside look at the iconic Art Institute of Chicago. From curious to the connoisseur, packages offer a range for all levels of interest, including the "Artist" which includes VIP admission, the "Masterpiece" which boasts a private, 90-minute tour, and the "Icon" which offers guests a once-in-a-lifetime afterhours tour with one of the institution's expert curators.

Fit for the ultimate art aficionado, the "Icon" package offers guests the most premier accommodations, including and an overnight stay in Fairmont's luxe Lincoln Park or Grand Suites and a private afterhours tour of the museum for two. Home to an astounding 300,000 pieces, the Art Institute's private, afterhours tour will offer guests an intimate look into a collection 140 years in the making.

Those looking for an all-encompassing experience should look no further than the "Masterpiece" package, which includes a 90-minute private docent tour of the Art Institute's permanent collection and overnight accommodations for two in a Fairmont Gold Suite. Visitors that choose this luxurious package will also be treated to a bottle of Veuve Cliquot Champagne, complimentary valet parking as well as delicious breakfast, canapés and desserts to enjoy.

For visitors looking to experience the Art Institute of Chicago as part of a larger Windy City getaway, Fairmont Chicago invites them to take advantage of the "Artist" package, which includes overnight accommodations in a signature guestroom and two VIP admission passes to enjoy one of Chicago's most popular institutions, which houses the largest impressionist collection outside the Louvre.

Walking distance to the iconic institution, Fairmont Chicago offers the most comfortable and thoughtful accommodations and is home to a variety of offerings on-site including an in-house gastropub, Columbus Tap, contemporary cocktail lounge, THE BAR, an upscale spa and fitness center, mySpa, and more.

Package rates start at $359 and vary based on preferences, are subject to availability and must be scheduled in advance. For the "Icon" package, guests must book reservations through a Fairmont Concierge. This offer is not applicable to existing reservations or groups. For more information on Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park or its museum packages, please visit https://www.fairmont.com/chicago/special-offers/hotel-offers/.





