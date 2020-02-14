Experience Traditional Indian Dance with REFLECTIONS at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

REFLECTIONS - A Kathak Dance Show celebrates the ancient story-telling Indian Classical dance form at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre March 29, 2020.

Katha means 'Story' and Kathak is that which tells a story. Kathak is a solo dance-form that has absorbed Persian and Central Asian influences and comprises of intricate footwork, dynamic spins, rhythmic interplay, and "Abhinaya", the art of expression. Today, it has evolved into a contemporary discipline that brings together the traditional, the neo-classical, and the modern to explore new spaces.

The ever-changing world we create is a mere reflection of who we are and who we aspire to be and thus with "REFLECTIONS" we explore how we reconcile with our reflections as they change over time. Kathak, through its music, costumes, and the stories has always reflected the social, cultural and political mores of the time. We will show how Kathak has embraced this transformation from the ancient and the pristine to the modern and contemporary. The arcs of the stories will show us loving our reflections before they stop resembling us and how we reconcile with this.

REFLECTIONS - A Kathak Dance Show will be at Metropolis on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. This show runs one hour with no intermission. Tickets are $25. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

REFLECTIONS - A Kathak Dance Show is part of the Cultural Arts Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming shows at Metropolis include Creole Stomp (March 20), Skerryvore (March 21), Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, featuring Cantor Pavel Roytman and Etel Melamed (March 22), and Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond (March 26).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

