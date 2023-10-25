Experience FREAKSHOW & TELL Live in Chicago: A Fusion of Science and Sideshow Acts

Witness the mind-blowing sideshow performances at FreakShow & Tell in Chicago.
Get tickets at: Click Here
Learn the science behind sideshow.
Sideshow performer Thom Britton created a stage show to answer the barrage of questions he regularly received before, during and after his performances. People wanted to know how he could possible eat fire or drive a nail into his head or why he'd want to walk on broken glass or stand on an electrified plate.
Thus was born "FreakShow & Tell", an hour and fifteen minute long stage show that fuses science, history, anatomy, physics and a whole slew of others with genuine sideshow acts such as The Electric Man, Fire Eating and Glass Walking amongst other things. The show is funny, poignant, entertaining, fast paced and 100% science!
18 and over ONLY - because of dirty jokes.
