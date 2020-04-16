Essential Workers & Healthcare Providers To Be Saluted In Paramount's 3rd Connection Social Media Concert

Local singers, storytellers and poets will honor essential workers and healthcare providers with original new works created for Paramount Theatre's next Connection Social Media Concert on Saturday, i??April 18, at 8 p.m. CST.

Tune in Saturday night to Paramount's Facebook, Instagram or YouTube page, or ParamountAurora.com, to enjoy a free, eclectic collection of songs, spoken word pieces and poems centered on one common theme: memorable experiences or personal connections with doctors, nurses, food preparation workers, cleaning crews or any essential workers risking their lives to keep others safe.

Each song, story or poem, created by local artists in just the past week as they were sheltering in place, was crowd-sourced by Paramount Theatre's New Works Department via an open submission process. Together, they combine for an entertaining and poignant virtual event that salutes everyday heroes on the front lines helping others during this unprecedented time.



Click here or above for a sneak peek of Travis Austin singing "Thank You," one of the performances that is part of Paramount's third Connection Social Media Concert saluting essential workers and healthcare providers on Saturday, April 18, at 8 p.m.

Paramount's Connection series is designed to help artists and audiences stay connected while everyone is asked to stay at home. The theme changes every week to encourage emerging and veteran performing artists to use their time in quarantine to create new work and keep Paramount's patrons entertained in an innovative new way.

The first Connection virtual concert on April 8 showcased artists celebrating "school." Last Saturday's online event featured performers paying homage to their personal connections to "home."

i??To date, Connection performers have included children, teenagers, emerging performers and professional artists, each debuting original works videotaped in their own homes. From serious to silly, Connection concerts are becoming the place and time for performing arts lovers to gather online every Saturday night and witness an evening of new works by talented local artists.

"Passage of time" is next Connection theme; Deadline to submit is Wednesday, April 22.

Every Wednesday, Paramount's New Works Department announces the next week's Connection theme and submission guidelines.

Today, about one month since the stay-at-home and social distancing orders were put in place, Paramount announced it is seeking original songs and/or dance pieces that reflect the performers' personal connections to the passage of time.

To submit, please fill out this form - https://bit.ly/2Xcjdnh - by i??Wednesday, April 22 at midnight.

The resulting Connection Social Media Concert dedicated to the passage of time will debut Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. across Paramount's social channels and website.

Some submission hints: All ages and experience levels are welcome. If filming with a cell phone, horizontal orientation is preferred but not required. If you are a writer and not a performer, Paramount will connect you with singers who have volunteered to perform your material and record it.

For any other questions about the submissions process, please email newworks@paramountarts.com.

"Since we have all been advised to socially distance ourselves, it's become clear that we need to find new ways to stay in touch now more than ever," said Amber Mak, New Works Development Director, Paramount Theatre. "While we may not be able to bring you live theater right now, Paramount plans to continue our Connection series to keep people connected until we can all see each other again at the theater."

