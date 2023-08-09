Erin Kilmurray's THE FUNCTION Comes to Icebox Project Space Next Month

Performances are on Saturday, September 16 at 9pm and Sunday, September 17 at 5pm.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Metropolis in September Photo 1 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Metropolis in September
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Photo 3 Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Cast and Crew Revealed For the World Premiere of Mark Pracht's THE INNOCENCE OF SEDUCTION Photo 4 Cast and Crew Revealed For the World Premiere of Mark Pracht's THE INNOCENCE OF SEDUCTION at City Lit

Erin Kilmurray's THE FUNCTION Comes to Icebox Project Space Next Month

Programmed within Cannonball, choreographer Erin Kilmurray’s electrifying, genre-bending dance work, the Function, will be presented at Icebox Project Space on Saturday, September 16 at 9pm and Sunday, September 17 at 5pm. Tickets will be released on August 8, 2023 through Cannonball’s website. 

the Function is a femme-powered dance work that asks and imagines what is possible when empowered to rebuild our environments, atmospheres, futures, and realities. With a playground of choreography and objects, four dancers actively create, operate, and destroy their own performance worlds through genre-bending DIY stage craft, iterative, athletic movement, bass driven, sonic storytelling, and house party energy. 

Made within Chicago’s fringe performance scenes, choreographer Erin Kilmurray’s the Function premiered at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago in 2022. Hailed as a ‘groundbreaking performance maker,’ one reviewer wrote of Kilmurray’s work, "you don’t so much watch her choreography with your eyes as feel it pulsate through flesh, tendon and bone" (Newcity Magazine). She was recently one of only two artists recognized by the state of Illinois for Choreography, receiving a prestigious Illinois Arts Council Fellowship.

Staged in a runway environment, audiences will be up close to the action and seated on multiple sides of the performance, where they are quite literally at the edge of being right inside the work. Using clip lights, extensions cords, various kinds of hardware store detritus, an onstage laptop, the dancers perform and run their own show through a messy and wild demonstration of agency, authorship and envisioning that is driven by risk and desire where reality is in the eye of the beholder and squares of light gels make it rain; a disco ball or the moon? Extension cords or a ceiling held up by the audience? Devised from cross-trainings between director, dancers, DJ, and designers, it is a relational practice towards artistic skill-sharing as creative mutual aid, modeling the kind of collective effort that proposes a world that is tended in community.



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
What You Need to Know About Wagners THE FLYING DUTCHMAN at The Lyric Opera of Chicago Photo
What You Need to Know About Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN at The Lyric Opera of Chicago

Get all the details about the upcoming performance of Wagner's The Flying Dutchman at The Lyric Opera of Chicago. From the storyline to the cast, this guide is a must-read for opera lovers and fans of Wagner's work.

2
Duarte Sings MY LATINO HEART At The Music Institute of Chicago, September 23 Photo
Duarte Sings MY LATINO HEART At The Music Institute of Chicago, September 23

The Music Institute of Chicago's 2023–24 season of Nichols Concert Hall Presents opens with mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte performing a program entitled “My Latino Heart” Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, in downtown Evanston.  

3
Raue Center Goes Back To School With TEACHERS LOUNGE COMEDY Photo
Raue Center Goes Back To School With TEACHER'S LOUNGE COMEDY

​​​​​​​Raue Center goes back to school with an A+ comedy show guaranteed to make the grade! Don't be tardy for Teacher's Lounge Comedy, a hilarious night of stand-up where real teachers-turned-comics take the stage to share their unique experiences, anecdotes, and frustrations about school life and being an educator. Join us as these witty educators let loose, dish out comedic stories, and poke fun at the ups and downs of their profession.

4
TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... By Cirque Du Soleil Returns to Chicago Theatre in December Photo
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... By Cirque Du Soleil Returns to Chicago Theatre in December

The acclaimed family holiday theatrical – 'Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil – is returning to both The Theater at Madison Square Garden and The Chicago Theatre this holiday season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Video
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre
First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre Video
First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Snow Queen
The Marriott Theatre (11/17-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Simon and Garfunkel
Raue Center For The Arts (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ComedySportz
iO Theater (10/06-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beggars and Bums
Raven Theatre (8/18-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (3/23-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Peek-Easy
Newport Theater (5/10-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heartache Tonight
Raue Center For The Arts (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WHIM Chicago
Stage 773 (1/12-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Broadway Playhouse (9/19-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You