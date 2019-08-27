Erasing the Distance Proudly Presents DOCFEST2019

This year, Erasing the Distance's festival of new work takes place in September. DocFest2019 includes four feature productions, an evening of special events/speaker, and a two day (reservation-only) methodology workshop.

Erasing the Distance's annual documentary theatre festival.This year's theme is "Media and Mental Health". Featuring four new story-based theatre pieces using verbatim text collected from interviews. This year's festival includes four feature productions, an evening of special events and guest speaker, and a free, two-day methodology workshop. (visit erasingthedistance.org for workshop reservations)

"We are just beginning to scratching the surface of what it means to explore Media and Mental Health. This is the first step in a much longer initiative. " says Executive Artistic Director Heather Bodie.

The four featured pieces include the following:

#BeautyGoals Focusing specifically on women of color and social media driven beauty standards, this show explores how existing conditions for POC women such as depression, anxiety, and body dysmorphia have been affected by these trends. Adapted by: Am'Ber Montgmery and Jennifer Latimore Directed by: Am'Ber Montgomery

Tele- "Tele-" as a prefix means both "relating to television" and also "far off, over a distance". This piece explores representation and under representation in media, specifically television and film, and the mental health impact that has on an individual level. Adapted and Directed by: Alli Braun and Rebecca Duff

#Triggered Our smartphones are only getting smarter and have become central to how we get our information. As a result, raw, first hand video footage of violence can reach millions of people in mere seconds. This show asks how the constant exposure to filmed violence affects people who live with anxiety and PTSD in their day to day lives. Adapted by: Elana Weiner-Kaplow and Chris Khoshaba Directed by: Athanasia Gianettos

Journalist Project I want to explore the way that documenting traumatic experiences as well as navigating the freelance journalist lifestyle plays a role in the mental health of these individuals. Adapted and Directed by: Dave Belden

"At Erasing the Distance, we have seen how sharing true experiences can open up and de-stigmatize conversation about mental health. We hope this festival allows people to take a closer look at the impact of media and its role in that conversation. " continues Bodie.

In addition, there is a two day Methodology Workshop open to the public (RSVP only):

METHODOLOGY WORKSHOP: This two day workshop is an introduction to the process in which Erasing the Distance collects and shapes stories for the stage.

DocFest2019 September 9-14, 2019 The Richard Christiansen Theater at Victory Gardens 2433 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Tickets: $10. Purchase tickets at victorygardens.org Workshop Reservations: Visit erasingthedistance.org for the link





