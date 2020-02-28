Ensemble Member Gary Cole to Emcee Steppenwolf 2020 Gala

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will celebrate 44 years of trailblazing theatre and with an unforgettable evening inspired by the art and artists of our past, present and future. This phenomenal event will be emceed by esteemed ensemble member Gary Cole (Veep, The West Wing, Office Space), who will also tread the Steppenwolf boards for the first time in 20 years in this summer's production of Catch as Catch Can. A dynamic collaboration between artists and board members, Gala 2020 co-chairs include ensemble member Joan Allen; trustee Susan Berghoef; ensemble members Gary Cole and Sandra Marquez; and trustee Anne Phillips and Don Phillips. The Gala will take place at a new location, the stunningly renovated Old Post Office (415 S. Canal St., Chicago).

Guests attending this spectacular event, curated by Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro and the Steppenwolf ensemble, have a unique opportunity to mingle with ensemble members and artists during a festive cocktail reception before moving on to a gourmet seated dinner. Star of the screen and stage, ensemble member Gary Cole, will entertain guests as the evening's emcee. Christie's auctioneer Steven Zick will lead the live auction, which will feature once-in-a-lifetime experiences with our artists. Concluding the evening's festivities, DJ Tracy Young, who won a 2020 Grammy for her remix of Madonna's I Rise, will keep the party going as guests dance the night away.

"The Gala is a special event that allows us to honor the tremendous work of our ensemble's past, present and future. This season in particular provided us wonderful opportunities to welcome artistic friends, old and new, to our stages. We hope this evening encapsulates the vast gratitude and absolute joy we feel for our artists, sponsors and patrons," shared Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro.

The 2020 Gala is hosted by Steppenwolf's Board of Trustees and the celebrated ensemble of artists. Steppenwolf's annual Gala benefit raises over $1 million in crucial support for the theater's thrilling, courageous and provocative work and vital arts outreach in Chicago schools and neighborhoods.

Executive Director David Schmitz shares, "Without a doubt, Steppenwolf's annual Gala is a night not to be missed. It's such a pleasure to uplift this season's wonderful achievements amongst delightful artists, ensemble, trustees and guests with a lively event that never fails to dazzle all in attendance. We couldn't make an event like this happen without the superb co-chairs, board members, staff and ensemble all working together to create a spectacular, elegant and fun celebration."

Gala lead sponsors are The Bluhm Family Charitable Foundation and Anne and Don Phillips with additional sponsorship from Allstate, Exelon, GCM Grosvenor, Eric and Liz Lefkofsky, The Orlebeke Foundation, Pritzker Traubert Foundation and Official and Exclusive Airline Partner, United.



Gary Cole joined Steppenwolf after appearing in the landmark production of Balm in Gilead in 1985. He last appeared in both the London and Sydney productions of August: Osage County and appeared Off-Broadway in Steppenwolf's production of True West, directed by Gary Sinise. Other Steppenwolf productions include Closer, Sideman, Bang and Tracers. Gary was also a founding member of Remains Theatre Ensemble. Television and film appearances include Veep, The Good Wife, Mercy Street, The West Wing, Office Space, A Simple Plan, One Hour Photo, Talladega Nights, Pineapple Express, Fatal Vision, Midnight Caller, American Gothic and The Brady Bunch Movie. Gary will star in Steppenwolf's production of Catch as Catch Can, which opens June 2020.



Tracy Young started her career in music right out of high school in Washington, DC at WPGC 95.5 FM as a Mix Show DJ spinning Hip Hop. At the time, a female DJ was almost unheard of and Tracy quickly rose the ranks at the station to become Music Director before accepting a position with Interscope Records as a Promotions Director. After relocating to Miami, she was introduced to Madonna in the mid-'90s where she was soon hired by the Music Legend to perform at her movie premieres, album releases, and even her wedding. During this time, she started to remix some Club/Dance of Madonna's and this 'stamp of approval' led to more work with other top recording artists helping to establish Tracy as one of the top 'go-to' Remixers and DJs. Tracy Young has become a global electronic music celebrity as her demand continues to grow to an international level. As a Composer, DJ, Producer, and Remixer - Tracy Young has completed 7 musical compilations on her own label, FEROSH Records and "Officially Remixed" for over 100+ musical artists. The Mayor of Miami has bestowed an honor befitting a Musical Star of Tracy's caliber, as he has declared December 11 'Tracy Young Day' in Miami. Tracy Young is the first woman to win a Grammy in the category of Best Remixed Recording for the Tracy Young Pride remix of Madonna's single "I Rise."



Single tickets start at $1,500 and tables for 2020 Gala are currently available by contacting Steppenwolf's Special Events Department at 312-654-5632 or specialevents@steppenwolf.org.

Event 2020 Gala

Date Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 6:30pm

Location Old Post Office, 415 S. Canal St.

Highlights Cocktail reception and seated dinner with the Steppenwolf ensemble

Exciting live auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime adventures

Late-night DJ, dancing and after-hours cocktails

Tickets To purchase tickets, contact Steppenwolf's Special Events Department at 312-654-5632 or specialevents@steppenwolf.org.





