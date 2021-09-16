Enjoy Great Savings On Raue Center's Member Appreciation Day

Raue Center welcomes back audiences with the biggest discounts on tickets you'll see all year during its Member Appreciation Day on September 25, 2021, from 12 pm to 6 pm. This incredible deal is only available for members and non-members who visit the box office in person and won't be offered online or over the telephone.

RaueNOW Members get up to 37% off Tickets*. Non-Members receive 20% Off tickets. Become a member on Member Appreciation Day and get all the benefits of a RaueNOW Membership including the 37% discount! RaueNOW Family Members get 25% off classes and workshops for the whole family! Join us for live music and big savings at this annual event.

New shows on sale include GreenRoom Improv, Lucy's Comedy, and Diva in residence Lynne Jordan! Buy a package of 4 shows and get an additional 10% Off! Members, don't miss the buy one get one free offer for Lynne Jordan's bewitching show on October 30th! You could save up to 47% with a free ticket, too!

Memberships are tax-deductible and start at just $50. Each membership tier comes with a unique set of benefits, but all members enjoy 30% Off Two (4 Tickets on Member Night!) Single Tickets to Most Raue Center Events, Exclusive Access to our Member Lounge, 26N, Early Access to Newly Announced Events, Premium seating options, Reduced Fees, and Easy Ticket Exchanges. Become a member and lock in these great savings before membership fees go up on October 1, 2021!

"As we look to reopen and celebrate the 20th year anniversary we hope that the entire community will participate in the arts," says Raue Center's executive director, Richard Kuranda. "Whether it's coming to see The Nutcracker, the Symphony, or a great night of comedy or music. There is something for everyone! Membership night provides the opportunity to secure the deepest discount of the year!

Since the first days of the pandemic, Raue Center has made safety its top priority. We are happy to join terrific organizations like League of Chicago Theaters, TCG, and AEA to make our community safer as we all reopen!

In a greater effort to keep our patrons, staff, and volunteers safe; Raue Center now requires masks for all patrons ages 2+. Patrons ages 12+ are required to provide proof of full vaccination status OR proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of attending indoor shows Raue Center. Guests who do not have this information may still participate in Member Appreciation Day by completing their form and dropping it off on September 25th, at the table that will be provided under the marquee. Please visit https://www.rauecenter.org/covid/ for additional COVID-19 Protocol details. For questions, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.

More information and tickets are available by visiting www.rauecenter.org or by calling the box office at (815) 356-9212.