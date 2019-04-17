Eddie B Brings I'M ALREADY PROFESSIONALLY DEVELOPED Tour to Paramount Theatre

Eddie B is comedy on steroids. The Houston native is single-handedly changing the comedy game, tapping into the minds of everyone who's ever stepped foot inside a school and selling out major arenas throughout the country.

Today, Aurora's Paramount Theatre joined the ranks, announcing it will present Eddie B "I'm Already Professionally Developed" one-night-only, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Think you're ready for Eddie B? Buckle up. America's favorite teacher/stand-up comic is about to take audiences on a wild ride. Tickets go on special presale to 2019-20 Paramount Subscribers only Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Groups of 10 or more receive discounted tickets.





