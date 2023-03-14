Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE WONDER This Spring

The Wonder explores the emotions faced by two Illinois families, and the enigmatic events that would keep their daughters' memories alive.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre will present their first full-length production in Chicago since 2019-the world premiere of "The Wonder" by Maggie Lou Rader at the Edge Theatre 5451 N Broadway.

No feeling is more powerless than parenting a child with an untreatable illness. Or more painful than the eventuality of saying goodbye. So if an allegedly supernatural occurrence could ease the grief and offer hope, would you accept it? Inspired by the first reported case of spirit possession in America, this 2021 Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference honoree explores the emotions faced by two Illinois families, and the enigmatic events that would keep their daughters' memories alive.

Starring Jill Thiel as Anne Roff, Timothy Sullivan as Asa Roff, Tina-Kim Nguyen as Mary Roff, Idalia Limon as Lurinda Vennum, and Isabella Valdez as Lurancy Vennum. With Maiko Terazawa* (Anne u/s), Ronen Kohn (Asa u/s),Electra Tremulis (Mary u/s), Beaumondo Malone (Lurinda u/s), and Thomas Russell (Lurancy u/s)

Performance Details:

The Production team includes:

Director: Gaby Labotka

Stage Manager: Zach Osterman*

Production Manager/Set Design: Daniel Houle*

Lighting Design: Lena Aubrey

Sound Design: Andrew Pond*

Assistant SM/Assistant Sound design: Sallie Ann Young

Costume Design: Emily Bloomer*

Props: Jessica Lauren Fisher*

"The Wonder" Runs April 21-May 13th; Th-Sat at 7:30, Sat at 2:00, and Sun at 3:00. There will be one 15 minute intermission

Tickets are $30, $20 for livestream For more information and tickets, go to

Tinyurl.com/thewondertix

*Denotes EFCT Company Member




