Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces Playwrights for 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre has announced the playwrights chosen for their 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival, Patchwork 2: Eclectic Booglaoo.

The Patchwork New Play Festival is a celebration of new one-act plays, this year all based around the theme of Yearning. Nine plays will be presented, six plays per night, in a round-robin format. The aim of the Patchwork Festival is to highlight the wide range of stories and voices in the theatrical community, allowing audiences to experience never-before-seen work in what will be a joyful return to live performance.

This year's plays include

A Kind of Blue by Michael Wells-Oakes

All Grown Up by Dana Hall

Any Port In A Storm by Aly Kantor

Awesome Possum by Elizabeth A.M. Keel

Crime of Curiosity by Lena Kaminsky

Dolly by Becky Schlomann

Heist! by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend

What the Puck? by Nina Mansfield

Weird Girl Summer by Courtney Taylor

The Festival runs Feb 10-19 at The Edge Theatre 5451 N Broadway.

Fri/Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3:00

Tickets are $25 for in-person, and $20 for livestream.

Go to eclectic-theatre.com for info and tickets or to purchase a subscription to EFCT's 10th season!