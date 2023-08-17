EXPO CHICAGO And Gertie Present Inaugural Chicago Exhibition Weekend

Over 55 galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces are aligning to present a weekend of exhibition openings, activations, and events this fall.
Over 55 galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces are aligning to present a weekend of exhibition openings, activations, and events this fall, showcasing art throughout Chicago’s many neighborhoods for the inaugural Chicago Exhibition Weekend. The landmark weekend (September 29 to October 1, 2023) is co-presented by EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, and Chicago-based cultural agency Gertie.
“EXPO CHICAGO is not just one week of the year, our program is year-round. This weekend of activations is a brand new part of that, exemplifying our mission to spark meaningful opportunities for lasting connections with art and showcase Chicago as a national and global center for the arts and culture,” said Tony Karman, President and Director of EXPO CHICAGO. “One of the most important ways to create meaningful impact for our city is to convene and celebrate the artists, galleries, and cultural leaders living and working in Chicago today."
“In Chicago we have a super vital and exciting ecosystem of art galleries, organizations, and institutions that sustain and foster both emerging and established artists,” said Abby Pucker, Founder of Gertie and sister nonprofit Art in Common. “Through Chicago Exhibition Weekend, we are welcoming the city’s next generation of talented business, civic, and philanthropic leaders to engage with gallerists, artists, and curators across the city to build generative relationships that allow the visual arts scene to continue to thrive.”
Chicago Exhibition Weekend events include:
The list of participating galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces across the city includes:
A full schedule and additional information on participants and citywide activations can be found Click Here.
