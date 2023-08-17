EXPO CHICAGO And Gertie Present Inaugural Chicago Exhibition Weekend

Over 55 galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces are aligning to present a weekend of exhibition openings, activations, and events this fall.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Over 55 galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces are aligning to present a weekend of exhibition openings, activations, and events this fall, showcasing art throughout Chicago’s many neighborhoods for the inaugural Chicago Exhibition Weekend. The landmark weekend (September 29 to October 1, 2023) is co-presented by EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, and Chicago-based cultural agency Gertie. 
 

“EXPO CHICAGO is not just one week of the year, our program is year-round. This weekend of activations is a brand new part of that, exemplifying our mission to spark meaningful opportunities for lasting connections with art and showcase Chicago as a national and global center for the arts and culture,” said Tony Karman, President and Director of EXPO CHICAGO. “One of the most important ways to create meaningful impact for our city is to convene and celebrate the artists, galleries, and cultural leaders living and working in Chicago today."
 

“In Chicago we have a super vital and exciting ecosystem of art galleries, organizations, and institutions that sustain and foster both emerging and established artists,” said Abby Pucker, Founder of Gertie and sister nonprofit Art in Common. “Through Chicago Exhibition Weekend, we are welcoming the city’s next generation of talented business, civic, and philanthropic leaders to engage with gallerists, artists, and curators across the city to build generative relationships that allow the visual arts scene to continue to thrive.”
 

Chicago Exhibition Weekend events include:

  • Friday, September 29: An opening night dinner will launch the weekend from 7 – 10pm CT at 1229 W. Concord Pl. Open to the public via ticket, this event will bring together people from across the arts, business, and civic sectors. Tickets are available here
  • Saturday, September 30: Citywide exhibition openings, a full map of participating galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces are available here. Participants can register here to pick up a free map of Chicago Exhibition Weekend, and receive stamps at each location they visit. Participants with more than two stamps will gain entry to the weekend’s closing dance party at a secret location (to be unveiled on the day). 
  • Sunday, October 1: Citywide exhibition openings continue, concluded by a closing dance party, accessible to all who receive stamps at two or more Chicago Exhibition Weekend participating locations. 

The list of participating galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces across the city includes:

  • 21c Museum Hotel Chicago, 55 E Ontario St
  • Ackerman Clarke, 2544 W Fullerton Ave
  • Addington Gallery, 704 N Wells St
  • AMFM, 2233 S. Throop St
  • Andrew Rafacz, 1749 W Chicago Ave
  • Anthony Gallery, 1360 W Lake St
  • Apparatus Projects, 1500 S Western Ave
  • Arte Haus, 3759 W Diversey Ave
  • The Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E Ontario St
  • Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S Michigan Ave 
  • Arts of Life Circle Contemporary, 2010 W Carroll Ave
  • Bert Green Fine Art, 8 S Michigan Ave
  • Blanc Gallery, 4445 S Martin Luther King Dr
  • Buddy, 78 E Washington St
  • Chicago Architecture Biennial, 78 E Washington St
  • Co-Prosperity Sphere, 3219-21 S Morgan St
  • Comfort Station, 2579 N Milwaukee Ave
  • Corbett vs Dempsey, 2156 W Fulton St
  • Court Theatre, 5535 S Ellis Ave
  • Devening Projects, 3039 W Carroll Ave
  • Document, 1709 W Chicago Ave
  • DuSable Museum, 740 E 56th Pl
  • ENGAGE, 864 N Ashland Ave
  • Englewood Arts Collective (Greater Englewood area)
  • GOLA, 3147 S Morgan St
  • Gallery VICTOR, 300 W Superior St
  • Goldfinch, 319 N Albany Ave
  • Goodweather, 1524 S Western Ave
  • Gruen Galleries, 226 W Superior St
  • Ingress Gallery at Soho House, 113-125 N Green Street
  • Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S Cornell Ave
  • Jean Albano Gallery, 215 W Superior St
  • Johalla Projects, 1821 W Hubbard St
  • Julius Caesar, 3311 W Carroll Ave
  • Kavi Gupta, 835 W Washington Blvd
  • LVL3, 1542 N Milwaukee Ave
  • M. LeBlanc, 3514 W Fullerton Ave
  • Mariane Ibrahim, 437 N Paulina St 
  • Mickey, 1635 W Grand Ave
  • Monique Meloche Gallery, 451 N Paulina St 
  • Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E Chicago Ave  
  • Prairie, 2055 W Cermak Rd
  • Rhona Hoffman Gallery, 1711 W Chicago Ave
  • GRAY, 2044 W Carroll Ave
  • Rosenthal Fine Art, 210 W Superior St
  • Rupture, 3147 S Morgan St
  • RUSCHMAN and RUSCHWOMAN, 4148 N Elston Ave and 2100 S Marshall Blvd 
  • Carrie Secrist Gallery, 1732 W Hubbard St #1A
  • Soccer Club Club, 2923 N Cicero Ave
  • South Side Community Art Center, 3831 S Michigan Ave
  • Stoodio, 600 W Van Buren St
  • Tala, 1644 W Chicago Ave
  • Very Serious Gallery, 673 N Milwaukee Ave
  • Volume, 1709 W Chicago Ave
  • W.Gallery, 600 W Van Buren St
  • Western Exhibitions, 1709 W Chicago Ave
  • The Smart Museum, 5550 S Greenwood Ave
  • Weatherproof, 3336 W Lawrence Ave Ste 303
  • Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, 325 W Huron St

A full schedule and additional information on participants and citywide activations can be found Click Here




Recommended For You