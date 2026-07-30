EUREKA DAY to Open Citadel Theatre's Season in Lake Forest

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Citadel Theatre in Lake Forest has announced the cast and production team for EUREKA DAY, the satirical comedy that will open the company's season. The play centers on a fictional, highly progressive private school in Berkeley, California, and examines contradictions around vaccinations, privilege, and communication through sharp dialogue and farce. Scott Westerman, who has directed Citadel productions including MISERY, A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN, THE MOUSETRAP, THE CHRISTIANS, and SEX WITH STRANGERS, will direct the production, which is set to open to the press following a preview performance and run through mid-October.

Leading Westerman's cast as Don, a member of the school's board who tries to keep the peace when the debate over whether or not the school should require vaccinations becomes heated, will be Steve McDonagh, who recently earned raves for his performance as “Man in Chair” in Theo Ubique's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE. The school's founder, Suzanne, will be played by Jennifer Ruffner, seen earlier this year in Citadel's ADMISSIONS. Cast as Carina, the parent of a black student at the school, is Alexis Primus, who appeared in TUTA Theatre's THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER in 2024 and 2025. Ethan Check, of 2023's GODS AND MONSTERS at Theater Wit, has the role of Eli, a stay-at-home dad. Carmen Liao (Raven Theatre's A DOLL'S HOUSE) will be Meiko – a single mother who deeply opposes vaccinations. Kristin Weed, seen recently on the North Shore in HAIRSPRAY with Uptown Music Theatre, will play Winter – one of the parents on the school's executive committee. Understudies are Jason Clark (u/s/ Don), Amy Yulish (u/s Suzanne), Kristin Weed (u/s/ Carina), Austin Rambo (u/s/ Eli), and Stephanie Fongheiser (u/s/ Meiko).

The production team is Scott Phelps (Producer), Ellen Phelps (Producer), Kate Espinoza (Stage Manager), Bob Knuth (Set Design), kClare McKellaston (Costume Design), Jodi Williams (Lighting Design), Petter Wahlbäck (Sound Design), Mitchell Pollitt (Master Carpenter), Randy Rozler (Properties Design), Kira Nutter (Intimacy Director), Devon Carson (Assistant Director), Kristin Weed (Run Crew).

Season subscriptions are available for the full four-show season at $140.00, or as flex passes that can be used for the patron's choice of either three shows for $115.00 or two shows for $80.00. Preview flex passes are also available for $45 (two shows), $55 (three shows), or $65 (four shows). Subscriptions and single tickets priced at $50 (plus ticketing fees) are now on sale at www.citadeltheatre.org.



Citadel Theatre is in residence in the West Campus of the Lake Forest School District at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest.

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