ENGINES AND INSTRUMENTS OF FLIGHT to Premiere at Jackalope Theatre
Jonathan Berry directs the new play set in 1986 New York at the Broadway Armory Park venue.
Jackalope Theatre Company, presenting the 17th Annual Newspaper Festival, August 20 - 24, has announced the world premiere of Engines and Instruments of Flight: A Fantasia in Three Acts by Calamity West, written by Calamity West and directed by Jonathan Berry, November 11 - December 19, 2026, at Jackalope Theatre in the Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N Broadway St.
Calamity West is conjuring a fantasia: It's 1986 New York and Tony is a playwright who isn't writing. As he and his closest collaborators search for meaning in an increasingly fractured America, figures from history begin appearing with agendas of their own. Engines and Instruments of Flight is a play about the magic of making theatre in a world that refuses to stand still.
The cast of Engines and Instruments of Flight: A Fantasia in Three Acts by Calamity West includes Raphael Diaz (he/him, Henry); Julian Hester (he/him, William); Niko Kourtis (he/him, Tony); Andrew Burden Swanson (he/him, Calvin); Johnard Washington (he/him, Gene) and Mary Williamson (she/her, Eleanor).
The creative team for Engines and Instruments of Flight: A Fantasia in Three Acts by Calamity West includes Calamity West (she/her, playwright); Jonathan Berry (he/him, director); Salman Lee (he/him, assistant director); Tianxuan Chen (she/her, scenic and lighting designer); Delena Bradley (she/her, Costume Designer); Steve Labedz (they/them, sound designer); Courtney Abbott (they/she, intimacy coordinator); Madie Doppelt (she/her, script advisor); E Tylkowski (they/them, production manager); Tseela Sokolin-Maimon (she/her, stage manager); Mayah Jaimes (they/them, assistant stage manager) and AJ Links, CSA (she/her, casting director).
The total running time, including one intermission, is two hours and 30 minutes. Preview performances are Wednesday, Nov. 11, Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. with the press opening Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with no Friday, Nov. 27 or Saturday, Nov. 28 performances. Tickets are $20 - $45 with student and Edgewater resident discounts available. Subscription and single tickets are now available at JackalopeTheatre.org or call/text the box office at 773.340.2543.
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