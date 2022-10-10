Drury Lane Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season Featuring GREASE, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF & More

Drury Lane Theatre has announced its 2023/2024 season, which opens with one of the world's most popular musicals, Grease, followed by the riotous whodunit The 39 Steps. The season continues with Ring of Fire, featuring the music of Johnny Cash, the magical family-favorite Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, and the celebrated classic Fiddler on the Roof. Subscription packages including all five fantastic productions start at $205 and are on sale now. Drury Lane's new season runs April 12, 2023 - March 17, 2024 at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

"This season is a celebration of the best parts of the human experience; romance, laughter, traditions, and hope. From the magical Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella to the song and dance spectaculars Grease and Fiddler on the Roof, to the iconic musical stylings of Johnny Cash in Ring of Fire and the hilarious whodunit The 39 Steps, there is something for everyone in our 2022/23 season. We take pride in the joy we've brought to audiences for more than 60 years, and we know this season will be no exception," comments Drury Lane President Kyle DeSantis.

The performance schedule for Drury Lane's 2023/2024 season is Wednesdays at 1:30pm, Thursdays at 1:30pm and 7pm, Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm and 6 pm.

Subscriptions are on sale now starting at $205. This includes priority seating and great dining discounts at Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge, dedicated theatre entrances, exclusive presale opportunities and much more. For more information, visit DruryLane.com/Subscribe. Student group tickets start at just $40 and Senior tickets start at just $65 for matinee performances. To book a group of 15 people or more, call Group Services at 630-570-7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com.

Before or after the show, theatregoers can enjoy delicious onsite dining at Lucille Restaurant featuring seasonal pre-fixe menus and an elegant atmosphere.

Drury Lane has also announced Wendy Stark Prey as Managing Director and Matthew Carney as Associate Artistic Director. Stark Prey joined Drury Lane in 2017 as Production Manager. In 2020, she was appointed Managing Director and has been overseeing the artistic, production and administration operations of the theatre since that time. Carney began with Drury Lane in 2013 as Company Manager, assuming the role of Casting Director in 2016, and was appointed Associate Artistic Director in 2019, assisting in the oversight of the artistic responsibilities of Drury Lane

"The history and the legacy of Drury Lane Theatre runs deep in the Chicagoland community," comments Stark Prey. "This is a unique and special place where young people experience the power of live theatre for the first time, and our loyal patrons come back year after year. The staff and artists always create spectacular theatrical experiences for our audiences, and I am proud to support them as they push the boundaries of vision and innovation to create at the highest level. I am honored to guide and lead the amazing staff and talented artists who are the true visionaries of Drury Lane Theatre."

"For the last nine years in my roles as Company Manager and Casting Director, I have had the joy of encouraging our artists to discover new insights into how we tell stories on our stage," adds Carney. "I am honored to be able to support the artistic vision of Drury Lane by continuing to push the envelope of what makes an exceptional theatrical experience. I am immensely proud of the work we've done, and I look forward to helping this Chicagoland theatre staple continue bringing incredible theatre to a new generation."

WENDY STARK PREY

(Managing Director) began her career with Drury Lane as Production Manager, a role she held for 3 years. During her years with Drury Lane Productions, she has guided many productions from the inception of an idea to a visually stunning and heart pounding theatrical experience. As a theatre artist, her journey began in costume design, technology and management working for Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington National Opera, Yale Repertory Theatre, Hartford Stage Company, Sarasota Opera, Black Hills Playhouse, St. Michael's Playhouse, and Montana Repertory Theatre. As an educator, she has taught design and technology courses at the University of Montana, The University of South Dakota, and Creighton University. Wendy's management background is rooted in the multifaceted experience of producing theatre-both onstage and off.

MATTHEW D. CARNEY

(Associate Artistic & Casting Director) serves as the Associate Artistic Director and resident Casting Director for Drury Lane Theatre where he previously served as Company Manager for six seasons. Casting credits at Drury Lane include: Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Steel Magnolias, The King and I, Evita, Holiday Inn, Forever Plaid, An American in Paris, Mary Poppins, And Then There Were None, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, South Pacific, Seussical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, 42nd Street, A Christmas Carol, Rock of Ages, The Gin Game, Saturday Night Fever, Crazy for You, and Deathtrap. BFA in costume design from Wright State University.

The Drury Lane Theatre 2023/2024 Mainstage Season is as follows:

Grease

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

April 12 - June 4, 2023

Press Opening: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Meet Rydell High's senior class of 1959, the hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping "Pink Ladies." Relive those "Summer Nights" with Danny and Sandy as they rediscover their summer fling romance. Inspired by the look and sound of music legends Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley, Grease became the soundtrack of a generation and one of the world's most popular musicals.

Grease is rated PG.

The 39 Steps

From the Novel by John Buchan

Adapted by Patrick Barlow

From the Movie by Alfred Hitchock

An Original Concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon

June 21 - August 13, 2023

Press Opening: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a dash of farce and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre. Packed with nonstop laughs and over 150 characters played by four actors, The 39 Steps is an unforgettable evening of riotous performances and inventive stagecraft that is sure to delight.

The 39 Steps is rated PG.

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash

Music by Johnny Cash

Created by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Conceived by William Meade

Adapted from the Broadway production by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Jason Edwards

Orchestrations by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby

Additional Arrangements by David Abbinanti

August 30 - October 22, 2023

Press Opening: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Ring of Fire showcases the story of Johnny Cash through his music. From country rock n' roll to searing ballads of love and faith, Cash's iconic songs highlight the incredible struggles and triumphs of his life. Performed by an incredible group of actor/musicians, Ring of Fire celebrates the music that has become a part of our collective experience.

Ring of Fire is rated PG.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

Music by Richard Rodgers

Original Book & Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

New Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Orchestrations by Danny Troob

Music Adaptation & Arrangements by David Chase

November 8, 2023 - January 7, 2024

Press Opening: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Once upon a time in a faraway land, a young woman wished for a life as beautiful as a fairytale. Experience the classic Rodgers + Hammerstein adaptation of Cinderella this holiday season. Featuring the beloved songs "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago," this magical musical is sure to entrance families of all ages.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is rated G.

Fiddler on the Roof

Music by Jerry Bock

Book by Joseph Stein

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Produced on the New York Stage by Harold Prince

Original New York Stage Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins

January 24 - March 17, 2024

Press Opening: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story of Tevye and his five daughters has been touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth, and honesty for generations. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of political and social change in Czarist Russia. Rich in historical detail, Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter,

joy, and sadness.

Fiddler on the Roof is rated G.

The Theatre for Young Audiences 2023 Season is as follows:

Shrek The Musical

Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Originally Produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions

Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig

February 23 - March 25, 2023

Single Tickets: $25, Group Tickets: $15 (15 or more)

Breakfast with the Characters: February 25, March 4, 11,18, and 25 at 10am

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

November 24 - December 29, 2023

Single Tickets: $25, Group Tickets: $15 (15 or more)

Breakfast with Santa: December 2, 9, 16, and 23 at 11am

Dinner with Santa: December 13 at 5pm

Continue your tradition or start a new one by gathering the whole family for Drury Lane Theatre's heartwarming production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Set in Victorian-era London, A Christmas Carol tells the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts that visit him one fateful Christmas Eve hoping to change his miserly ways. Complete with falling snow and magical illusions, the play is a visually stunning experience and, at one hour long, perfect for children of all ages.

2023/2024 Season and Subscription Information

Subscriptions are on sale now starting at $205. This includes priority seating and great dining discounts at Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge, dedicated theatre entrances, exclusive presale opportunities and much more. For more information, visit DruryLaneTheatre.com/Subscribe.

Drury Lane Theatre's performance schedule for the 2023/2024 season is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30pm, Thursdays at 1:30pm and 7pm, Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm and 6 pm.

Student group tickets start at $40 and Senior Citizen tickets start at $65 for matinee performances. On-site dining is available at Lucille Restaurant with convenient pre-show or post-show prix fixe menus. To book a group of 15 people or more, call Group Services at 630-570-7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com.

About Drury Lane Theatre

Built from scratch. Built in Oakbrook. Built for you.

Founded by Anthony DeSantis over 60 years ago, Drury Lane remains a family-run organization under the leadership of President Kyle DeSantis. Drury Lane Theatre continues as a major force in the Chicagoland theatre scene, producing world-class theatre in collaboration with some of the nation's leading actors, directors, and creative minds. Drury Lane Theatre produces the highest quality theatrical experience that immerses and supports our artists and audiences in the exploration of what it means to be human and to experience the transcending power of the performing and visual arts. Drury Lane strives to create an environment in which every individual or group is welcomed, respected, supported, valued and able to fully experience and participate in this transformative art form.

The theatre has staged more than 2,000 productions and has been nominated for over 360 Joseph Jefferson Awards. Drury Lane proudly employs thousands of professional actors, musicians, designers, and crew members to entertain upwards of nine million audience members and counting.