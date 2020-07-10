Drury Lane Theatre And The Marriott Theatre Postpone 2020/2021 Seasons To 2021/2022

Two suburban Chicago theatres, The Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire and Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, have announced that their 2020/2021 subscription seasons have been postponed to 2021/2022 in observance of current social distancing recommendations and to ensure the health and safety of their patrons, artists, and staff.

Drury Lane Theatre's 2021/2022 Season will now open on April 2, 2021 with Evita and conclude with Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I, which will open on January 14, 2022. A full list of rescheduled performance dates is available online at DruryLane.com.

The Marriott Theatre's 2020/2021 Season will now resume in March 2021 with Kiss Me, Kate followed by The World Goes Round, West Side Story, and The Sound of Music over the holidays. "The world needs the arts now more than ever, so this was a heartbreaking but necessary decision," said Terry James, Executive Producer of The Marriott Theatre. "Our production of Kiss Me, Kate is rehearsed and ready to open as soon as possible, so we are already preparing to return better - and safer - than ever."

"The Drury Lane family and our friends at The Marriott are devastated to have to make this decision, but the subscription model does not lend itself to current social distancing requirements while maintaining the exceptional production value and theatrical experience that our audiences have come to expect," said Kyle DeSantis, Executive Producer of Drury Lane Theatre. "We have been working hard developing alternative programming that can be accomplished safely, and we are excited to announce those events soon."

Drury Lane Theatre and The Marriott Theatre season subscribers do not need to take any action. All seats will remain the same, and new tickets will be issued in early 2021. Drury Lane Theatre subscribers should visit DruryLane.com for more information about new performance dates and ticket exchanges. Marriott Theatre Subscribers can visit MarriottTheatre.com for further information.

Both organizations are staples in the Chicagoland theatre scene, having been in operation for over 105 years collectively. Faced with the pandemic, the two commercial theatres are working together to ensure the safety of the theatre community and theatregoers alike. "Together, Drury Lane Theatre and The Marriott Theatre have produced hundreds of theatrical productions and we will both continue to do so long after this pandemic has passed," said James, with DeSantis adding, "We will continue to be here for you and your family for generations to come. When it is safe to return to the theatre, your seat will be waiting for you - in Lincolnshire, Oakbrook Terrace, or both."

