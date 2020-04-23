Drury Lane Holds Drive-Thru Donation Event

Monday, April 27, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Drury Lane will host a drive-through donation event, accepting fabric and elastic donations to support the efforts of theatrical seamstresses who are sewing and donating fabric masks for healthcare workers, first responders, and others in need across Chicagoland.



During the donation drive, Drury Lane's façade will be illuminated in blue as a tribute to our frontline healthcare workers. The blue lights have been donated by Midwest Conference Services and will turn on at 7 p.m. and remain lit throughout the evening.



To donate, simply drive up to Drury Lane's front doors between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, April 27 and drop off your fabric and elastic donation. Participants will remain in their vehicles at all times, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during this event.



Fabric and elastic will be donated for creating masks as part of the partnership between UIC's College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts and Chicago Shakespeare Theater; this partnership has yielded over 14,000 face masks for those in need.



At the request of the UI Health system, Drury Lane is specifically seeking 100% cotton quilting-style fabric that is at least 12 inches wide by 12 inches tall. Ideal elastic is ¼" flat braided elastic that is at least 7 inches long.



About Drury Lane Theatre & Events

Founded by Anthony DeSantis over 60 years ago, Drury Lane remains a family-run organization under the leadership of President Kyle DeSantis. Drury Lane is home to Drury Lane Theatre, Drury Lane Events, and Lucille Restaurant. Drury Lane Theatre produces world-class theatre in collaboration with some of the nation's leading actors, directors, and creative minds. The theatre has staged more than 2,000 productions and has been nominated for over 360 Joseph Jefferson Awards. Drury Lane proudly employs thousands of professional actors, musicians, designers, and crew members to entertain upwards of nine million audience members and counting. Drury Lane Events hosts hundreds of gatherings annually-from weddings and social events to national trade shows and conferences, providing comprehensive Event services with the perfect blend of timeline sophistication and modern elegance. Lucille Restaurant features traditional fare with modern flair in an upscale setting beneath the chandeliers.



About Midwest Conference Service

Midwest Conference Service Nationwide (MCS) is a trusted provider of audio-visual equipment and services, trade show and exposition services, and graphic design and printing. MCS provides superior customer service and excellent value to each and every one of its clients. MCS puts a tremendous amount of pride in providing unrivaled support for all your business needs.





