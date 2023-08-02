Drag Brunch And Matinee Performance Of Otherworld Theatre's PUFFS To Raise Money For Trans Youth Care

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, today announced that the wildly popular PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC will host a special drag brunch on Sunday, August 13, 2023 followed by a matinee performance of the show.

The event, hosted by enigmatic and powerful dark wizard Voldy, raises money to support trans youth healthcare services provided by Howard Brown Health throughout the Chicago area. Tickets to VOLDY'S DRAG BINGO BRUNCH ($20-$30) and to performances of PUFFS ($30) are available at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

PUFFS, the unlicensed, unauthorized parody of the story of a certain boy wizard, recently announced a three-week reprise at Otherworld Theatre following rave reviews and sold-out performances. The show adds new performance dates August 11 - 27, 2023 at Otherworld's iconic Lakeview theatre at 3914 N. Clark St.

VOLDY'S DRAG BINGO BRUNCH begins at 11:30 a.m. and features performances by local drag divas, prize-filled games of Bingo, and magically bottomless mimosas - a drag brunch staple. Guests have the option of attending a special 2 p.m. performance of PUFFS to make a day of it.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. PUFFS has been performed off-Broadway and in numerous productions around the world since its premier at the off-off-Broadway People's Improv Theatre in New York City in 2015, and was nominated for the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for “Best Unique Theatrical Experience” in 2017.

PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC returns to the stage August 11 through 27, and is performed Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m at Otherworld Theatre (3914 N. Clark St.). The show runs approximately 120 minutes with one intermission. Tickets are $30, with some Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance. Tickets are available online at www.otherworldtheatre.org. This show is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed, or endorsed by J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films, or play.