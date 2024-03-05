Donny Osmond Comes to the Chicago Theatre in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and NiteLite Promotions announced today that legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond will bring his award-winning Las Vegas production to The Chicago Theatre on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 8:00PM, as part of his Direct From Vegas tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 8 at 10:00AM CT.

Throughout an illustrious six-decade-long career, worldwide music legend Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records and sold over 100 million albums. His latest album, “Start Again” – a milestone 65th album for the performer – is a celebration of his time in show business. The album was directly inspired by Osmond’s unique career journey and his constant reinvention over the course of his time as a globally-recognized performer.

Chosen by the public as “Best Show,” “Best Performer,” “Best Resident Headliner” and “Best Production” in Las Vegas Review Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas” honors, Osmond’s show is an exciting musical journey through his life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. The 90-minute spectacle features Osmond’s timeless hits, stories of his greatest show-stopping memories, and brand-new music in a completely reimagined song and dance celebration. Fans are treated to a full Broadway-style production of his classic Disney hit from “Mulan” - “I'll Make A Man Out Of You” - and an interactive segment where they can request any song he's ever recorded.

Osmond has partnered with City of Hope so that $1 from each ticket sale will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.

Tickets for the June 14 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10:00AM CT at Ticketmaster.com and The Chicago Theatre box office.