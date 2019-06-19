Directo Productions (France) Presents PARIS! THE SHOW

Jun. 19, 2019  
Directo Productions (France) presents, for one night only, Paris! The Show, Thursday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m., at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave. Written and directed by Gil Marsalla with music direction by Philippe Villa, this spectacular evening is a vibrant tribute to the greatest French songs of the post-war years, exporting the charm and essence of Paris for the whole world to enjoy.

The performance runs 2 hours including one 15-minute intermission. Ticket prices range from $28- $48 and are on sale now at AthenaeumTheatre.org or by calling 773.935.6875.

Following the success of Piaf! The Show starring the internationally acclaimed Anne Carrere with a million tickets sold in more than 50 countries including a sold out Carnegie Hall engagement, Marsalla presents a brand new show highlighting the best repertoire of French music in the world.

Thrilling casting includes the return of Carrere to Chicago and the Chicago debut of Jules Grison, recently seen in Formidable! Aznavour, joined on stage by Stéphanie Impoco, singer, and dancers Karine Soucheire and Jeff Dubourg. The live band includes Music Director Villa on piano; Guy Giuliano, accordion; Laurent Sarrien, percussion and Daniel Fabricant, double bass. The audience will be transported to post-war Paris and the legendary Parisian cabarets of Montmartre to enjoy the unforgettable repertoire of some of the greatest songs of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel, Maurice Chevalier, Lucienne Boyer, Charles Trenet, Josephine Baker and Yves Montand.

Audiences join Francoise, a young girl who dreams of becoming a famous artist, as she arrives in Paris's Montmartre. On her journey, she crosses paths with the legendary Piaf, who becomes her friend, guardian and confidante. Francoise also finds love in the person of Charles Aznavour, a young singer living in Pigalle. And, certainly in the city where love conquers all, this romance will blossom and grow as they experience some of France's greatest love songs performed by the most beloved artists!

Photo Credit: Director Productions



