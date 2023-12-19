Definition Theatre Announces 2024 Season

Definition Theatre announces two world premiere plays as part of its 2024 season. The company has also added stage and production manager Julie Jachym and Sound Designer Willow James to the ensemble and welcomes media producer and host Troy Pryor to its artistic advisory board.

Definition will open its season with the world premiere of Judy’s Life’s Work by Loy A. Webb, directed by Michelle Bester, running February 2–25, 2024, followed by An Educated Guess by Juan José Alfonso and directed by Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips, running May 3–26, 2024. Both plays will be performed in Hyde Park with location, casts and crew to be announced at a later date.

“To say it is an absolute honor to work with Definition Theatre and Loy A. Webb, would be an understatement. Both are such impactive engines of knowledge, creativity, and empowerment,” comments Director Michelle Bester. “Definition Theatre has done some incredible work already in the city of Chicago, more specifically, the Southside, where there is an obvious void. Loy Webb has done tremendous work bringing to light Black legacy and Black excellence, and always writing beautiful Black stories for all to enjoy and learn from. The opportunity to direct such a piece as Judy’s Life’s Work with both entities is such a fulfillment for me, and I’m beyond excited to breathe life into this project along with the fantastically talented cast! My mission as a director is to not only entertain but to educate, and thankfully this project is allowing me to do just that plus more!”

Loy Webb is a Chicago-born playwright, attorney, and theatre journalist. Her play The Light garnered an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play and a Joseph Jefferson Award.

“I look forward to tackling this powerful story that we have been developing with Juan since 2018,” notes Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips. “It is centered around Alba, a woman who is soul-searching for meaning in her life while running up against the fragility of our current immigration policies, practices, and procedures at work. Juan is an incredibly talented writer who has taken many complex issues and woven them into a work of art that will spark meaningful conversation and a call to action for our community.”

“This is an exciting time for storytellers,” says Troy Pryor. “There are so many mediums to connect with an audience, but there is something special about being in front of a live audience. I’m also excited about the opportunity to help build Definiton’s media department with a roster of amazing creators.”

ABOUT THE SEASON

The world premiere of

Judy’s Life’s Work

by Loy A. Webb

directed by Michelle Bester

February 2—25, 2024

Press Opening Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Tickets: Starting at $25

Only a month after their mother’s death, Xavier, a highly praised ex-boxer, and his sister Charli, a brilliant pre-med student, fight to determine the future of their mother’s groundbreaking medical notes. As they work through the grief, heartbreak, pain, and unresolved trauma of their childhoods, we discover a story of the healing power of sibling love.

The world premiere of

An Educated Guess

By Juan José Alfonso

Directed by Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips

May 3–26, 2024

Press Opening Thursday, May 9, 2024

Tickets: Starting at $35

This play was originally workshopped by Definition Theatre in 2018 with a private reading hosted at Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

It's been a few years since the September 11 attacks on New York City, but the wounds are still raw. We find Alba Guerrero, a rising star at the federal immigration office in Manhattan, on the day she realizes an immigrant she admitted into the United States has committed a heinous act of mass murder. As her life begins to unravel, we meet characters from all over the world– helping Alba come to grips with guilt, forgiveness, and the inherent fallibility of our government systems.