Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Definition Theatre Announces 2024 Season

2024 season to feature world premieres of Judy's Life's Work and An Educated Guess, new ensemble members, and artistic advisory board a.ddition.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
Review Roundup: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Opens Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago Photo 2 Reviews: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Opens Pre-Broadway Run
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September Photo 3 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024
Lookingglass Comes to PBS in a Rare Broadcast of Regional Theater Photo 4 Lookingglass Comes to PBS in a Rare Broadcast of Regional Theater

Definition Theatre Announces 2024 Season

Definition Theatre Announces 2024 Season

Definition Theatre announces two world premiere plays as part of its 2024 season. The company has also added stage and production manager Julie Jachym and Sound Designer Willow James to the ensemble and welcomes media producer and host Troy Pryor to its artistic advisory board. 

Definition will open its season with the world premiere of Judy’s Life’s Work by Loy A. Webb, directed by Michelle Bester, running February 2–25, 2024, followed by An Educated Guess by Juan José Alfonso and directed by Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips, running May 3–26, 2024. Both plays will be performed in Hyde Park with location, casts and crew to be announced at a later date. 

“To say it is an absolute honor to work with Definition Theatre and Loy A. Webb, would be an understatement. Both are such impactive engines of knowledge, creativity, and empowerment,” comments Director Michelle Bester. “Definition Theatre has done some incredible work already in the city of Chicago, more specifically, the Southside, where there is an obvious void. Loy Webb has done tremendous work bringing to light Black legacy and Black excellence, and always writing beautiful Black stories for all to enjoy and learn from. The opportunity to direct such a piece as Judy’s Life’s Work with both entities is such a fulfillment for me, and I’m beyond excited to breathe life into this project along with the fantastically talented cast! My mission as a director is to not only entertain but to educate, and thankfully this project is allowing me to do just that plus more!” 

Loy Webb is a Chicago-born playwright, attorney, and theatre journalist. Her play The Light garnered an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play and a Joseph Jefferson Award. 

“I look forward to tackling this powerful story that we have been developing with Juan since 2018,” notes Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips. “It is centered around Alba, a woman who is soul-searching for meaning in her life while running up against the fragility of our current immigration policies, practices, and procedures at work. Juan is an incredibly talented writer who has taken many complex issues and woven them into a work of art that will spark meaningful conversation and a call to action for our community.” 

“This is an exciting time for storytellers,” says Troy Pryor. “There are so many mediums to connect with an audience, but there is something special about being in front of a live audience. I’m also excited about the opportunity to help build Definiton’s media department with a roster of amazing creators.” 

ABOUT THE SEASON

The world premiere of 

Judy’s Life’s Work 

by Loy A. Webb 

directed by Michelle Bester  

February 2—25, 2024 

Press Opening Thursday, February 8, 2024. 

Tickets: Starting at $25

Only a month after their mother’s death, Xavier, a highly praised ex-boxer, and his sister Charli, a brilliant pre-med student, fight to determine the future of their mother’s groundbreaking medical notes. As they work through the grief, heartbreak, pain, and unresolved trauma of their childhoods, we discover a story of the healing power of sibling love. 

The world premiere of 

An Educated Guess 

By Juan José Alfonso 

Directed by Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips 

May 3–26, 2024

Press Opening Thursday, May 9, 2024

Tickets: Starting at $35

This play was originally workshopped by Definition Theatre in 2018 with a private reading hosted at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

It's been a few years since the September 11 attacks on New York City, but the wounds are still raw. We find Alba Guerrero, a rising star at the federal immigration office in Manhattan, on the day she realizes an immigrant she admitted into the United States has committed a heinous act of mass murder. As her life begins to unravel, we meet characters from all over the world– helping Alba come to grips with guilt, forgiveness, and the inherent fallibility of our government systems.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Illusionist Michael Grandinetti, Star Of NBC And CW Series And Specials, Brings Big Wows T Photo
Illusionist Michael Grandinetti, Star Of NBC And CW Series And Specials, Brings Big "Wows" To Raue Center!

Illusionist Michael Grandinetti brings his stunning show filled with magic, music, comedy, and amazement to Raue Center. Don't miss the chance to experience his live performance on January 13, 2024.

2
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Chicago Awards; I LOVE YOU, YOURE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, DARYOS Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Chicago Awards; I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, DARYO'S ALL-AMERICAN DINER, Illinois Shakespeare Festival & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Amanda Seales Screens Documentary, Followed by Q&A and Live Performance at The Den The Photo
Amanda Seales Screens Documentary, Followed by Q&A and Live Performance at The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre has announced Amanda Seales will be screening her political comedy documentary, IN AMANDA, WE TRUST, followed by a Q&A session and a headliner show on Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night on The Heath Mainstage.

4
VIDEO: Watch Jessica Thebus Relive Top 3 Moments of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Watch Jessica Thebus Relive Top 3 Moments of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre

Watch Director Jessica Thebus relive her top 3 moments from her productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL in the video below!

More Hot Stories For You

Illusionist Michael Grandinetti, Star Of NBC And CW Series And Specials, Brings Big Illusionist Michael Grandinetti, Star Of NBC And CW Series And Specials, Brings Big "Wows" To Raue Center!
Amanda Seales Screens Documentary, Followed by Q&A and Live Performance at The Den TheatreAmanda Seales Screens Documentary, Followed by Q&A and Live Performance at The Den Theatre
VIDEO: Watch Jessica Thebus Relive Top 3 Moments of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman TheatreVIDEO: Watch Jessica Thebus Relive Top 3 Moments of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre
Harry Lennix and Tamara Tunie Join the Cast of Steppenwolf's PURPOSEHarry Lennix and Tamara Tunie Join the Cast of Steppenwolf's PURPOSE

Videos

Watch Jessica Thebus Relive Top 3 Moments of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre Video
Watch Jessica Thebus Relive Top 3 Moments of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre
Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023 Video
Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
The Addams Family Young@Part in Chicago The Addams Family Young@Part
The Center for Performing Arts (1/16-4/30)
American English in Chicago American English
Raue Center For The Arts (12/31-12/31)
SOUL MIGRATION in Chicago SOUL MIGRATION
The Center for Performing Arts (4/13-4/13)
Baby in Chicago Baby
Citadel Theatre Company (4/17-5/19)
A Christmas Carol in Chicago A Christmas Carol
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre (11/25-12/24)
Golden Girls- The Laughs Continue in Chicago Golden Girls- The Laughs Continue
Broadway Playhouse Theater at Water Tower Place (2/06-2/25)
Muntu + Deeply Rooted in Chicago Muntu + Deeply Rooted
The Center for Performing Arts (2/03-2/03)
Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker in Chicago Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker
Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University (12/20-12/30)
Buffalo Theatre Ensemble: Into the Earth With You in Chicago Buffalo Theatre Ensemble: Into the Earth With You
McAninch Arts Center (5/02-6/01)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Roosevelt University Auditorium Building (11/19-1/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You