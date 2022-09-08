Deeply Rooted Performs At Navy Pier, September 25

In September, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater performs free at Navy Pier and launches its fall roster of Dance Education programs.



Deeply Rooted joins an impressive lineup of the city's top musical, theatrical, dance, and cultural organizations for Chicago Live! at Navy Pier September 24 and 25. The company performs Parallel Lives, choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Gary Abbott, and Heaven, choreographed by Abbott and Creative/Executive Director Kevin Iega Jeff, on Sunday, September 25 at 4 p.m. at East End Plaza.

Deeply Rooted has also announced the initial offerings of its 2022-23 schedule of Dance Education programs, which provide training based in ballet, modern, and African dance techniques, led by the company's Artistic Team and occasional guest artists. Registration for fall sessions is now open; more classes will be announced later this year.



Ballet Chicago, 17 N. State Street

Youth Ensemble, ages 12-18, Sundays 3-6:30 p.m.

Fall: September 25-November 20

Winter: January 8-February 26

Spring: March 5-May 7

Final Performance: May 7

The program includes mentorship with members of Deeply Rooted's professional company and opportunities to perform in the Chicago area. For a consistent learning experience that promotes artistic and technical growth, Deeply Rooted requires commitment to all three sessions of classes and the final performance.



Mature H.O.T. Women, ages 25 and up, Tuesdays 7-9 p.m.

September 27-November 22

Full session or individual classes available

For women who are Health-conscious, Optimistic, and Triumphant, this program aims to strengthen the body, challenge the mind, and nourish the spirit.



Mayfair Arts Center (the MAC), 8701 S. Bennett Avenue

Mature H.O.T. Women, ages 25 and up, Saturdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

September 24-November 19

Full session or individual classes available

For women who are Health-conscious, Optimistic, and Triumphant, this program aims to strengthen the body, challenge the mind, and nourish the spirit.



Men Moving, ages 10-17 and 25 and up, Saturdays 12-1 p.m.

September 24-November 19

For men seeking a healthy, generative, and supportive movement environment, this intergenerational program aims to strengthen the body, challenge the mind, and nourish the spirit.

All programming is subject to change.

For information, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.

Premiering in 1996, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater reimagines and diversifies the aesthetics of contemporary dance by uniting modern, classical, American, and African-American traditions in dance and storytelling. Through its uncompromising pursuit of excellence, Deeply Rooted demonstrates the transformative power of art and beauty through dance education, performance, and cultural enrichment in Chicago and on the world stage. Deeply Rooted is rooted in traditions of American and African-American dance, storytelling, and universal themes that spark a visceral experience and ignite an emotional response in diverse audiences worldwide. Deeply Rooted collaborates with nationally renowned choreographers, across the spectrum of modern, ballet, and African dance, to reflect contemporary voices. For information, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.