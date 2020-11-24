Deeply Rooted Announces Winter Class Schedule

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (DRDT), with its "Deeply 25 Beyond Dance" 25th anniversary season in progress, is continuing its successful digital class program with a new term beginning in January 2021. Registration opens December 1 at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.



"We've been so pleased with our class enrollments, which have expanded beyond Chicago thanks to being digital," said DRDT Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer. "We hope people will consider keeping the uplifting feeling of getting up and moving by enrolling in our winter classes. And they make a great holiday gift too!" The class lineup, via Zoom, is as follows:



The Youth Ensemble program consists of training in ballet and modern, repertory workshops led by Deeply Rooted's Artistic Team, and mentorship with DRDT company members. Students who register for the full term, including technique class, repertory experience, and DRDT company member mentorship program, are eligible to participate in the Up Close and Personal virtual sharing at the end of the session. Dancers must commit to the entire term to provide a consistent learning atmosphere.



Sundays, January 3-February 21

Technique Class: 3-4:30 p.m., Repertory Rehearsal: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Full-term tuition (including informal sharing and company member mentorship): $300

Drop-in Technique Class tuition: $20 each (Technique Class only)



The Mature H.O.T. Women program, for women who are Health-conscious, Optimistic, and Triumphant, provides technical training and repertory workshops to strengthen the body, challenge the mind, and nourish the spirit through a synergy of modern, ballet, and African dance techniques. Students who register for the full term, including technique class and repertory experience, are eligible to participate in the Up Close and Personal virtual sharing at the end of the session.



Tuesdays, January 5-February 23

Technique Class: 7-8:20 p.m., Repertory Rehearsal: 8:30-9 p.m.

Full-term tuition (including informal sharing): $200

Drop-in Technique Class tuition: $25 each (Technique Class only)



Open Company Class provides training in ballet, modern, and African-based techniques led by Deeply Rooted's Artistic Team and guest artists for advanced, pre-professional, and professional-level dancers.



Thursdays, January 7-February 25

10-11:30 a.m.

8-Class Pass: $120

Drop-in Classes: $20 each

For online registration beginning December 1 and information about instructors and other details, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.

Premiering in 1996, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater is rooted in traditions of modern, contemporary, and African dance, as well as storytelling, in universal themes that spark a visceral experience and ignite an emotional response in diverse audiences worldwide. Collaborating with nationally renowned choreographers across the spectrum of modern, ballet, and African dance, DRDT presents work that reflects eclectic voices in contemporary life.

