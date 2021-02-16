Deeply Rooted Announces Spring Class Schedule

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, with its "Deeply 25 Beyond Dance" 25th anniversary season in progress, is continuing its successful virtual classes with a new term beginning in March 2021. Registration opens Tuesday, February 16 at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.

The virtual dance class lineup is as follows:

Youth Ensemble



The Youth Ensemble term for returning students-those who participated in the fall 2020 and winter 2021 terms-consists of training in ballet and modern, repertory workshops led by Deeply Rooted artistic staff, and mentorship with DRDT company members. The repertoire experience will continue work on choreography from previous terms in preparation for an Up Close and Personal culminating performance at the end of the session. Dancers must commit to the entire term to provide a consistent learning atmosphere.

Sundays, March 7-May 2Technique class: 3-4:30 p.m., repertory rehearsal: 4:30-6:30 p.m.Returning student tuition: $300

Youth Ensemble - Technique Class Only

Youth Ensemble Technique Classes, open to students ages 12-18, consist of training in ballet and modern and workshops led by Deeply Rooted artistic staff.

Sundays, March 7-May 2Technique class: 3-4:30 p.m.Technique class-only tuition: $20 each

Mature H.O.T Women

The Mature H.O.T. Women program, for women ages 25 and older who are Health-conscious, Optimistic, and Triumphant, provides technical training and repertory workshops to strengthen the body, challenge the mind, and nourish the spirit through a synergy of modern, ballet, and African dance techniques led by Deeply Rooted artistic staff. Students who register for the full term, including technique class and repertoire experience, are eligible to participate in the Up Close and Personal virtual sharing at the end of the session.

Tuesdays, March 9-April 27Technique class: 7-8:20 p.m., repertory rehearsal: 8:30-9 p.m.Full session tuition: $200Single session tuition: $25 each (technique class only)

Open Company Class

Open Company Class provides training in ballet, modern, and African-based techniques led by Deeply Rooted's Artistic Team and guest artists for advanced, pre-professional, and professional-level dancers.

Thursdays, March 11-April 29Class: 10-11:30 a.m.8-class pass tuition: $120Single session tuition: $20 each

For online registration, which begins Tuesday, February 16, and information about instructors and other details, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.