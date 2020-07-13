David Mitchell And Madeline Miller On Utopias With CHF

David Mitchell & Madeline Miller will appear in conversation about Utopias with Chicago Humanities Festival, Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

"Can a novel made of words...explore the wordless mysteries of music, and music's impact on people and the world?" asks David Mitchell of his new novel Utopia Avenue.

The story follows the tumultuous journey of a fictional British band during the rock 'n' roll music scene of the 1960s. Join Mitchell, award-winning author of The Bone Clocks and Cloud Atlas, for a conversation with Madeline Miller (Song of Achilles and Circe) about the power of music and books to help us imagine a utopian world.

All tickets to this conversation come with a copy of Utopia Avenue. With your purchase, you save 20% on the cost of the book and directly support independent book selling in Chicago through our partner, Seminary Co-op. CHF does not earn revenue from book sales. The Book + Ticket price includes shipping, and all pre-ordered books will be shipped to buyers within 48 hours of the event date by our partner bookseller, Seminary Co-op.

The live stream link will be shared with registered guests in advance of the program. Please consider supporting our events by making a donation in any amount. CHF does not earn revenue from book sales and your support makes our programming possible.

This event will have a live Q&A. For more information visit https://www.chicagohumanities.org/events/david-mitchell-utopia-avenue/

