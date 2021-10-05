Dance Chicago Brings World Premieres To Athenaeum Theatre
The dance company returns to the stage for the premiere of original choreography on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30.
Visceral Dance Chicago - a contemporary company committed to the progression of diverse artists, programs and community collaborations - announces its Fall Engagement 2021 program.
The dance company returns to the stage for the premiere of original choreography on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. each evening, at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave. in Chicago.
Performances will include:
- World Premiere | From Then On (2021), by Spanish choreographer Monica Cervantes, is a performance highlighting the career of Caitlin Cucchiara, a founding member of the company. It includes an accompaniment by Dancer Emily Barrett.
- World Premiere |Madre (2021), by L.A.-based choreographer Mike Tyus, is a performance dedicated to his mother and creators of life. It portrays motherhood through the lens of a son who desperately loves his mother.
- Chicago Premiere | Avow (2021), by Founder/Artistic Director Nick Pupillo, is an original work created for ten dancers and set to the music of Luca D'Alberto. Premiering for the first time in Chicago, Avow contemplates a notion that "everything we perceive is nothing but a dream within a dream."
- Ash in the Rainbow (2020), by Pupillo, is a duet that serves as "a record of what has been lost and a prayer for what might be once again." The work illustrates the struggle of communicating needs, and the void of touch and connection within a relationship during a transitional period of destruction and rejuvenation.
- Synapse (2017), by Pupillo, was originally commissioned for Visceral Dance Chicago by the Harris Theater for Music and Dance with support from the Pamela Crutchfield Dance Fund through the Imagine The work is an LED-light immersive experience that has stimulated Chicago audiences with a responsive interaction of music, dance and lighting. Electrical energy blends the driving house beat of Darryl Hoffman's original composition with the technicality and provocativeness of Visceral Dance Chicago.