Dance Chicago Brings World Premieres To Athenaeum Theatre

Visceral Dance Chicago - a contemporary company committed to the progression of diverse artists, programs and community collaborations - announces its Fall Engagement 2021 program.

The dance company returns to the stage for the premiere of original choreography on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. each evening, at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave. in Chicago.

Performances will include: