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DUMBALL MACHINE Sketch Team to Debut at iO Theater

Directed by Max Reichek, the ensemble features twelve performers including Alexis Moore, Amanda Miller, and Elex Caro.

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DUMBALL MACHINE Sketch Team to Debut at iO Theater

The newest Sketch Playlist team 'Dumball Machine' directed by Max Reichek will debut on Thursday, October 1, 2026 at iO Theater. This new team features twelve new ensemble members: Alexis Moore, Amanda Miller, Elex Caro, Gabe Harmon, Henry Olson, Kait Wilbur, Lena Farr, Madeleine Libman, Mary Laird, Pat Lennon, Rocky Brown, and Sonia Puri.

This is Sketch Playlist's eleventh team to debut in the show's nearly two-year history in Chicago.

Nominated 'Best Comedy Show' by the Chicago Reader (2025), Sketch Playlist is a weekly sketch comedy show at the iO Theater created by Elizabeth Fulton, a Chicago-based comedian, writer, and producer. This comedy showcase allows writers, performers and directors to hone their skills, network and test material in front of a live audience.

Every week, audiences can see all-new sketches from up-and-coming Chicago talent at the show.

For more information about Sketch Playlist, see instagram.com/sketchplaylist.

For more information about iO Theater, see ioimprov.com.

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9/17 - 12/17/2026
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