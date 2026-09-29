DUMBALL MACHINE Sketch Team to Debut at iO Theater

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The newest Sketch Playlist team 'Dumball Machine' directed by Max Reichek will debut on Thursday, October 1, 2026 at iO Theater. This new team features twelve new ensemble members: Alexis Moore, Amanda Miller, Elex Caro, Gabe Harmon, Henry Olson, Kait Wilbur, Lena Farr, Madeleine Libman, Mary Laird, Pat Lennon, Rocky Brown, and Sonia Puri.

This is Sketch Playlist's eleventh team to debut in the show's nearly two-year history in Chicago.

Nominated 'Best Comedy Show' by the Chicago Reader (2025), Sketch Playlist is a weekly sketch comedy show at the iO Theater created by Elizabeth Fulton, a Chicago-based comedian, writer, and producer. This comedy showcase allows writers, performers and directors to hone their skills, network and test material in front of a live audience.

Every week, audiences can see all-new sketches from up-and-coming Chicago talent at the show.

For more information about Sketch Playlist, see instagram.com/sketchplaylist.

For more information about iO Theater, see ioimprov.com.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 12 Hrs 10 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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