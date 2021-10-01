Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DUKE IT OUT Nutcracker Combines Classical and Jazz Versions at Nichols Concert Hall

Performers include Axiom Brass and Music Institute Ensemble-in Residence Quintet Attacca.

Oct. 1, 2021  

The Music Institute of Chicago brings back a holiday tradition with "Duke It Out!," featuring the classical (Tchaikovsky) and jazz (Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn) versions of The Nutcracker in a music and dance performance Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

Performers include Axiom Brass and Music Institute Ensemble-in Residence Quintet Attacca, joined by dance artists curated by Dance Chicago. The performance is a family-friendly 60 minutes in length.

The Music Institute of Chicago will adhere to all current protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as determined by the state of Illinois and the CDC. As of September 30, requirements include providing proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the performance date) and masking at all times.

"Duke It Out!" takes place Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.m.
at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.
Tickets are $10 general admission,
on sale beginning October 15 at musicinst.org/nch.
All programming is subject to change.


