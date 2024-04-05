DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE MUSICAL Comes to the Raue Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raue Center for the Arts has announced the upcoming performances of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical," based on the bestselling book series by Jeff Kinney. Directed by Rob Scharlow with music direction by James Mablin and choreography by Mollie Peery and featuring a talented RCSA youth cast performing alongside professional actors, this hilarious and heartfelt musical is set to captivate audiences on April 18 - 20, 2024.

Middle school can be tough and Greg is determined not to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. Join him on his journey to navigate the ups and downs of adolescence, friendship, and self-discovery in this entertaining and relatable production that Talkin Broadway says “..bounces onto the stage with confidence, energy, and goodwill to spare...a huge amount of fun."

“For me, I find it to be such a thrilling experience to see the bestselling book series being fully realized for the stage,” says director Rob Scharlow. “We want our audiences to share in the laughter, the sentimentality, ridiculousness, and the journey that Greg takes to discover what it means to traverse the ever-changing life of a junior high student.”

“Young people getting to play characters of their own age is ultimately why shows like Diary of a Wimpy Kid are so important,” explains music director James Mablin. “They help foster the growth of the next generation of performers. A nice byproduct of this is the show itself is a lot of fun for the audience.”

Tickets are now on sale for $25* (Students: $10*). RaueNOW Members can secure their seats for $17.50* ($7 for students). Attendees can expect an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, heartwarming moments, and nostalgia for anyone who has survived the trials and tribulations of middle school.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to experience the magic of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical" at Raue Center for the Arts. Show times are Thursday, April 18 at 7 PM, Friday, April 19 at 7 PM, and Saturday, April 20 at 2 PM & 7 PM.